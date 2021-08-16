Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence is reminding residents of the proper use of the left turn lane after a group of motorcycles tried to merge from a turning lane near Albertsons, leading to a wreck and sending one rider to the hospital.
Last Wednesday morning, Pence said a group of motorcycles pulled out from the Maverik into the left turn lane.
According to the highway patrol report, it appears they were waiting for each other to head eastbound on U.S. 14/16/20 together. The bikers failed to yield to an oncoming eastbound truck pulling a trailer.
One of the motorcycles was struck by that vehicle. This caused the motorcyclist to lose control and strike a westbound SUV, which was in the left turn lane. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to West Park Hospital for her injuries.
“The left turn lane (center lane) is just that, for left hand turns, not for merging into traffic,” Pence said.
