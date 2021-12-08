The Shoshone National Forest is currently engaged in the process of evaluating and prioritizing applications for vacant cattle and horse grazing allotments on the Wind River and Washakie Ranger districts.
The existing vacant allotments are for the Horse Creek, Ramshorn, and Parque Creek C&H allotments on the Wind River Ranger District. On the Washakie Ranger District, the Squaw Creek C&H Allotment is also vacant.
Applications will be accepted for these vacant allotments beginning Jan. 1 and must be returned to the Wind River Ranger District or Washakie Ranger District offices by the end of the business day on Jan. 31. Applications received after Jan. 31 will not be considered.
Individuals or parties interested in applying for the permits for these vacant allotments should contact Rangeland Management Specialist Nolan Hicks at nolan.hicks@usda.gov to obtain information, requirements, and an application for these Forest Service grazing permits. For additional information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/shoshone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.