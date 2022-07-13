Due to impacts from recent flooding, the BLM Cody Field Office has issued an emergency closure to all motorized use for a portion of the Clarks Fork Canyon Road where it crosses BLM-managed public land in the Clarks Fork Canyon, southwest of Clark.
The closure begins at a parking area just east of the U.S. Forest Service boundary.
Beyond the closure, large portions of the road were washed away by the flooding force of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River.
The closure continues into the Shoshone National Forest along the Clarks Fork Canyon Road and Morrison Jeep Trail.
Travelers will be alerted by signage leading up to the closure. Motorized travel is limited to roads and existing two-tracks. No off-road travel around the eroded road is allowed.
The emergency closure is in effect until the road can be repaired.
Follow Bureau of Land Management - Wyoming on Facebook or BLMWyoming on Twitter for any updates on the closure and future road reconstruction.
For more information, contact the Cody Field Office at (307) 578-5900.
For more information about the Shoshone National Forest closures, visit fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1035138.pdf.
