Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop helped people affected by the Ukraine crisis through raising nearly $764,000 as part of its five-week “Round Up Your Change” register donation program to benefit the global Red Cross network. Customers and team members rounded up their cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar at Maverik stores across 12 states, including stores in Cody, raising nearly $414,000, while Maverik offered an initial donation of $50,000 and matched the “Round Up” contribution by $300,000.

