A Cody mother is being accused of stomping a glass meth pipe into her son’s hand, causing a laceration that required 12 stitches.
Christy Knopp, 44, is being charged with domestic battery from the incident on June 6. She is currently being held at the Park County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash-only bond after being arrested June 7.
Her adult son, Bryan Floyd, who lives with his mother, told authorities the event occurred when he was trying to take the meth pipe away from his mother. He said his mother threw the pipe on the floor but when he tried reaching for it she intentionally stomped down on his hand, “causing the glass meth pipe to shatter and lacerate the ring finger on Bryan’s right hand,” the affidavit said.
Hospital records confirmed Floyd received stitches on June 6.
Floyd sent a video to a friend shortly after the incident occurred, in which he is “sitting on a couch holding his bloody hand over his head while Christy can be heard yelling in the background,” Cody Police Officer Mark Martinez reported in the affidavit.
At the Detention Center, Knopp admitted to using meth “off and on.” When asked if she had smoked meth the day of the incident, she told officers she smoked something but didn’t know what it was.
Knopp claimed the pipe was Floyd’s, and she put it on the floor to break it. She denied he was trying to take it away from her and said she just took it to burn out all its contents.
Knopp has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled for a July 26 pretrial conference.
She was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, breach of peace and interference with a peace officer in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.