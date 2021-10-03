Cody has been chosen as the site of a new Church of Latter-day Saints temple.
Sunday night, church president Russell Nelson announced plans to build 13 more temples and one to undergo reconstruction.
“As I emphasized this morning, please make time for the Lord in His holy house,” \Nelson said prior to announcing the temples in a news release. “Nothing will strengthen your spiritual foundation like temple service and temple worship.”
There are currently only two temples in the state.
