The Park County Sheriff’s Office has received an upgrade. The nonprofit organization Shield 616, in partnership with members of the local community, donated new ballistic vests and helmets to each patrol deputy.
“The deputies were both thrilled and humbled by the donations, not only the amount of donations, but how quickly and without hesitation that they were received,” according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
Around $2,400 was needed for each deputy to receive a full kit. The vests received by the deputies are lightweight and able to be worn all day. Shield 616 will continue to look for additional funding to keep the Sheriff’s Office in good supply, as the vest have an expiration date.
“The Park County Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful for this community that has never failed to show support, financial or otherwise,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.