More than 20 people came out to express their frustration with Park County Clerk Colleen Renner’s decision to close down six general election county polling locations at last Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting.
The decision was part of the move that closed the same polling locations in Garland, Clark, Heart Mountain, Powell, Wapiti and South Fork for the Aug. 18 primary election. Polling locations still remained in Powell, Meeteetse and Cody.
Despite people’s opposing the move and accusing Renner of wrongdoing, their input did not sway a single commissioner’s opinion on the issue, as the board continued its decision to consolidate the polling facilities.
“The people have the right to vote in person,” Cody resident Vince Vanata told the board.
Renner said this year’s primary had a record turnout, as 8,819 people cast votes. Of this total 4,873 voted absentee, garnering a majority of the voting pool. Despite its having a higher overall participation, the 2018 general election still had far fewer absentee voters, with 3,579 submitting ballots. Only 2,099 people voted by absentee ballot in the 2018 primary.
Renner said the only change she’s planning for the general election is an adjustment to the polling books.
In May, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan ordered the state’s county clerks to condense to no more than seven polling locations, but only explicitly gave this direction for the August primary. State statute grants county commissioners the right to make polling place decisions regarding the general election as well, but it must be for the sake of public convenience.
“It does not state the convenience of the county clerk’s office,” Vanata said.
Renner made the announcement at a May commissioners’ meeting that she was planning on reducing polling locations for both elections, and the commissioners gave their approval.
Commissioner chairman Joe Tilden said he had spoken and received approval from county attorney Bryan Skoric about Renner’s decision. Skoric did not respond in time for requests to comment.
When one Clark resident directly accused Renner of breaking the law during the meeting, Tilden decided he’d heard enough and closed the discussion, asking those in attendance to leave the room.
“We’re not going there,” he said. “Our legal interpretation from the county attorney is that she’s well within her right to do that.”
Renner said the motive for the move came from social distancing concerns at the smaller polling locations, and an inability to recruit election judges, who must undergo hours of training to become certified.
“Some would say the clerk’s effort to recruit judges was lackluster at best,” Vanata said.
In this year’s primary there were 87 judges, as opposed to the around 130 who assisted in 2018.
At the May 19 commissioner meeting, Renner said the total number of election judges needed would remain the same or be only slightly less than prior elections despite the reduction in facilities. Vanata said Buchanan gave direction for the clerks to use county employees to fill in as judges if necessary.
Renner said the county mandated voters exit through a different door than they entered at the polling places, but Jake Dillinger, who was an election judge at the Park County Fairgrounds, the only polling place in Powell, said he found the ballot judging confusing and received complaints from residents.
“I think it was much better when we had the individual precincts,” Dillinger said.
Wendy Annis expressed concern about the county’s becoming more dependent on mail-in voting, as she said mail theft has occurred in Clark.
Vanata expressed a similar worry in that the U.S. Postal Service is not a perfect operation, and some mail inevitably gets lost.
Annis also said Clark is near in population size to Meeteetse where a polling center remained open.
“This a community that deserves recognition,” Annis said. “We understand that the county clerk’s office had hard and scary decisions to make, but somehow Clark fell through the cracks.”
In the 2018 primary, 221 people voted from Clark, while 304 voted in the Meeteetse area. This year, 200 turned out from Clark and 316 in Meeteetse.
Annis said the Pioneer Recreation Center would be able to initiate social distancing measures, however a notice on that facility’s website currently states that its gymnasium is closed and the building can only let in 25 people at a time.
Vanata said it is his belief some voters will now be forced to do absentee voting or miss out on the election.
“Some people will only vote in a polling place,” he said. “Some people take pride in seeing their vote was cast.”
He said posing voters who feel the desire to vote in person with the dilemma of having to drive a long distance to a polling place in possibly inclement weather could be considered voter disenfranchisement.
“(It’s) a move toward mobilizing mail-in voting, a move to make the clerk’s job easier,” Vanata said. “Essentially the clerk is dictating to the voters of Park County this is the way it’s going to be and we can take it or leave it. I’m sorry, that is not the way our republic operates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.