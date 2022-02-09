This Valentine’s Day, the Cody Enterprise is putting a spotlight on six local couples, in various stages of life. From a couple just starting their journey together, to Cody’s “royal” duo, these lovebirds share what makes their romance work, and presents all relationship goals.
Emily and Alex
Rettinghouse
Emily and Alex moved to Cody less than two years ago, when she took over the position of Pastor at Cody’s United Methodist Church. She and her husband Alex, an art therapist, have a baby girl, Thea.
How did you two meet?
Emily: We actually worked together in the dining hall at Black Hills State University. And then it turns out after a catering event, he was walking back to his dorm and we realized that we lived in the same dorm building together. So it just kind of worked out that we would go to work together and hang out, do homework, and the rest is history.
Where did you go for your first date?
Alex: We went to Perkins in Spearfish. And she was shocked when I told her she could order dessert. And she was super happy about that. a
Emily: When he said, “You can order dessert,” I knew that he was the man of my dreams!
Is there any particular Valentine’s Day that stands out in your memory?
Emily: The very first Valentine’s that we spent together, we went to Olive Garden. We got all dressed up, and when we got to the restaurant, there was a gentleman who was doing telegrams and he was wearing a giant heart costume. It was bizarre!
What makes your relationship work?
Alex: I think the hard things make it work. We’ve been through a lot of stuff, we’ve traveled from city to city and state to state, so going through all that kind of helped.
Emily: Alex has his career as an art therapist, and I’m a pastor here in Cody – we’re husband and wife, but we still have the things that make us special and unique and we can see that within one another.
What advice do you have for other couples?
Alex: Be open.
Emily: And be adventurous!
Hannah Miller and
Reece May
Hannah Miller has grown up on stage as a featured performer in her dad, Dan Miller’s, “Cowboy Music Revue” in Cody. When she met Cowley native Reece May at a dance almost five years ago, sparks flew, and the couple will be getting married in July.
How did you two meet?
Reece: We danced a few times at the street dance in Greybull. And Hannah told me to look her up on Facebook.
Hannah: Well, I just thought, “There’s no way I’m ever going to see him again, so I’ll just be confident in the moment!”
Where did you go for your first date?
Hannah: We went to the Xtreme Bulls.
Is there any particular Valentine’s Day that stands out in your memory?
Reece: We usually get each other something. I’ll get her flowers and she gets me a little something.
Hannah: When I was in Laramie (going to the University) Reece always managed to get me flowers.
What makes your relationship work?
Reece: We’re madly in love!
Hannah: He’s my best friend. We can talk to each other about anything, and we care about each other, and care about each other’s wants and desires as individuals.
What advice do you have for other couples?
Hannah: Have fun!
Reece: And be honest, always.
Andy and Sarah Shearer
As the owners of Big Horn Paint, Andy and Sarah Shearer work together daily. Sarah is also a local artist whose murals adorn the sides of buildings in downtown Cody and hallways at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. The couple has two children, ages 10 and 7.
How did you two meet?
Andy: I was working for Rusty Ballard, and Sarah was working for him in the summers. We got to be friends.
Where did you go for your first date?
Andy: It was a double-date with her best friend and one of my friends, we went up into Sunlight. We had a really nice picnic with wine, and we sat in this really nice meadow, and then we went up to the Top of the World and we had a snowball fight.
Sarah: Yeah, because it started snowing. It was like the end of June.
Is there any particular Valentine’s Day that stands out in your memory?
Sarah: When we were still long-distance, we had just gotten engaged, we went on a swamp tour in Louisiana.
Andy: She was getting her master’s degree. She was really busy, and so I went down there, and it just happened to line up on Valentine’s Day.
What makes your relationship work?
Sarah: Having stuff you each do on your own, and then having something you can do together. And we joke around – when you take each other too seriously, that’s hard.
Andy: And marriage counseling, I think, was probably the biggest, best investment that we’ve ever gone through.
What advice do you have for other couples?
Andy: It’s about honesty and communication.
Sarah: And learn not to get worked up.
Larry and Alice Munari
Whether teaching students in the public school system, teaching private music lessons, or appearing on stage, Larry and Alice Munari have shaped the lives of local musicians and entertained the Cody community for the last 25 years. The couple have three grown children.
How did you two meet?
Alice: We went to the same high school, he was a year ahead of me. I admired him from afar. And it was God’s planning, that we started dating the next year when I got into college.
Larry: I was a year in engineering and then switched over to music, and then we landed in music classes together.
Where did you go for your first date?
Alice: We went to the movies. We saw that soccer movie with Pele.
Is there any particular Valentine’s Day that stands out in your memory?
Alice: We had a wonderful one at a ranch after we had our three kids and got to get away.
Larry: My parents watched the kids, yeah.
What makes your relationship work?
Alice: We both follow Christ and we both let God lead our lives. And also we have the love of music and love of singing together, but then we have totally opposite personalities.
Larry: I’m more of a type A, she’s a type B.
What advice do you have for other couples?
Larry: I think, honor the other person first.
Alice: Be more humble, and more thinking about the other person, not always insisting on what you want.
Karl and Lynn Lampe
Karl and Lynn Lampe moved to Cody almost 25 years ago, have been business owners and entrepreneurs in the community, and now are spending their retirement years working on projects that they love. The couple have two grown sons.
How did you two meet?
Lynn: Karl was flying in the Navy, and he was flying with Hawkins and Powers over in Greybull. I had lived in Greybull for quite a few years as the director of the Respiratory Therapy Department at the hospital. I went hunting every year with a bunch of friends, and he came out hunting with Duane (Powers), and they came up to our hunting camp in the Bighorn Mountains.
Where did you go for your first date?
Karl: We crossed paths again at the old Hanging Tree Bar in Greybull, and I just asked her to dance. Then after that, I asked her to go out.
Is there any particular Valentine’s Day that stands out in your memory?
Karl: In her line of work (as a caterer) she’s had a lot of Valentine’s engagements, and I was an airline person. And it’s amazing how many holidays that you work.
Lynn: For us, every day is a celebration. You know, we’re just happy to be together every day. Anniversaries, birthdays, celebrations come and go, but we make the most out of every day.
What makes your relationship work?
Lynn: We’re both very independent. I don’t have to be at his side every moment of every day and vice versa. And we have a lot of things we enjoy together.
Karl: There’s no expectations – you take what you’re given, not what you want to have given to you.
What advice do you have for other couples?
Karl: No matter what you do in life, make it joyful.
Lynn: Respect each other.
Al and Ann Simpson
Al and Ann Simpson have lived their married life in the public eye due to Al’s high-profile career as a Wyoming U.S. Senator. The two have been married for almost 68 years and have three children, all of whom have stayed in Cody and raised their own children here.
How did you two meet?
Ann: When I was in high school (in Greybull), my twin sister and I were tall. And my mother came over here (to Cody) for a tea at Al’s mother’s house, and the boys (Al and his brother Pete) came home from school. And she told us about these two tall boys. Well, we were quite excited to meet them, so at the next basketball tournament, we had our eyes out. However, dancing was a big recreation for us. And they didn’t dance. They sat on the sidelines and made fun of the people who danced. So we ruled them out right there. Then Alan and I got together at the University of Wyoming. We became friends, and by then I was smart enough to know that he was worth it. And he learned to dance.
Al: I would see her on the campus and I’d say, “I wonder what classes she’s in. Well, she’s in history.” Well, I thought I would take that class. And she ran for the Student Senate, and I said, “I think I’ll run for the Student Senate.”
How did Al propose?
Ann: We were spooning in the car one night, and I told him – I was a senior – that I had had two job offers. One was to teach in Cheyenne or in California. And he panicked. He said, “California! Well, if you taught in Cheyenne, we could get married.” That was my proposal. I said, “Well, I couldn’t possibly get married for a year.” And he was very relieved.
Is there any particular Valentine’s Day that stands out in your memory?
Al: We don’t really do anything, we do cards.
Ann: Now we just dig out the old ones and re-give them.
Al: There are Valentine parties that take place in the community, and we go to those.
What makes your relationship work?
Al: Wyoming was the divorce capital of America back in the ’60s because it was a 60-day residency period. You learn from others the hard way.
Ann: We talked about marriage a lot, because (as an attorney) he was involved in the dissolution of marriages.
Al: There is a thing called intimacy in marriage, which is different than the sexual aspects – which are wonderful too, but it’s intimacy – it’s about, a hug, or a squeeze, or we sleep in the same sack for all those years.
What advice do you have for other couples?
Ann: If you think you’re having troubles, go get help. Get a therapist or a pastor. Don’t try to solve it yourself. Through our church, we had some wonderful experiences that really enriched our marriage.
Al: If you lose your sense of humor, you’ve lost everything. So, a sense of humor and an attraction for someone that you admire, someone you respect.
