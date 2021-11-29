President Joe Biden administration’s moratorium on oil and gas leases may have come to a close, but many within the energy industry and in Wyoming see his administration employing new tactics in order to achieve the same results.
“They’re using any tactic possible to slow down those leases,” said Ryan McConnaughey, Petroleum Association of Wyoming communications director.
Earlier this month, the BLM released its environmental assessment for the originally deferred March and June oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming. The agency plans to continue deferring 264 lease parcels initially considered for the sale and only plans to offer 195 of the 459 parcels initially proposed.
In Park County, seven of the eight parcels originally proposed are recommended for deferral. In total, 1,152.2 acres of the proposed 5,017.5 acres were approved, about 22.9%.
Nearly all of these parcels are located south of Meeteetse near the county line with Hot Springs, save for one parcel deferred in the Badger Basin.
This is a stark contrast to some of the sales occurring under the prior presidential administration. For instance, in a late 2019 sale that took place in Park County, 30 leases were sold covering more than 37,000 acres.
Courtney Whiteman, a public affairs specialist with BLM, said once a parcel is deferred, it is not likely to be considered for sale unless “policy changes” occur.
Sage grouse concerns
Environmental groups like the National Audubon Society say drilling causes hazards like toxic wastewater ponds and fragmented habitat for sage grouse. Under BLM guidelines for energy leasing, tall structures are not to come within 2 miles of leks, while surface disturbances and linear structures should not come within 3.1 miles.
The primary reason levelled for the Park County deferrals and most of the deferrals statewide is the proximity of sage grouse Priority Habitat Management Areas to oil and gas activity. Statewide, a total of 260 parcels are being deferred containing approximately 382,882 acres of PHMAs.
“At times there are legitimate reasons for deferment for habitat and wildlife,” McConnaughey said, “But over half the parcels -- that’s where we started seeing concern.”
Under the 2015-revised federal sage grouse management plans, the BLM is instructed to prioritize choosing mineral lease acres outside “core” sage grouse habitat for sale.
A March report from the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies found that sagebrush ecosystems are shrinking rapidly throughout the West due to invasive grasses and human-caused disturbances. A 2020 U.S. Geological Survey study also found sage grouse populations have been in decline for some time and are currently on a trajectory to continue in that direction, with sage grouse populations projected to decrease by around 50% over the next 50 years. Edmunds Daly, policy and outreach director for Audubon Rockies, said Wyoming is home to the “vast majority” of U.S. sage grouse populations.
“There are concerning developments,” Daly said.
General Habitat Management Areas, a lower bar of protection reserved for less critical yet still relevant sage grouse habitats, are designed to be applied on a case-by-case basis, in line with local conditions and a state’s science-based objectives for species management, according to the BLM. Daly is concerned that many of the leases offered for sale still cross over into the GHMA areas.
“We know oil and gas and sage grouse don’t do well together,” she said.
But she does think energy exploration and the bird can co-exist if properly separated.
“Sometimes people think we’re anti-economic development, anti- jobs -- we have over nine million acres leased already,” Daly said. “What we’re arguing for is against new leases until the program is reviewed.”
Mule deer habitat was another concern listed on parcels and was the reason for deferment of one Park County parcel.
More changes on the horizon
Last Monday, the BLM announced it will revise its Western conservation plans for greater sage grouse, which will affect habitat conservation and restoration plans across 10 states, covering 67 million acres the agency manages.
The agency will also be studying the relationship of greenhouse gas emissions and the sale of federal minerals. Wyoming currently ranks No. 1 in the nation when it comes to carbon dioxide emissions resulting from federal coal, oil and natural gas leases, making up more than half of the national total. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that roughly a quarter of all U.S. carbon emissions come from federal oil, gas and coal extraction.
“Our nation faces a profound climate crisis that is impacting every American, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement Friday.
State Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) is opposed to the low numbers being proposed in the upcoming sale and says Wyoming Game and Fish is effectively managing sage grouse habitats without the federal government’s help.
“This whole moratorium on sage grouse, it’s not necessary,” he said. “As far as oil and gas goes, I see no reason to be condemning oil and gas operations for the sake of the sage grouse. There are too many efforts by this Biden administration to ruin Wyoming’s economy.”
The Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases was stoppedby a federal judge in June. On Friday, the Department of the Interior recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and in oceans, but did not recommend banning leasing altogether.
“It will be devastating for Wyoming if the Biden administration gets through their goals and shuts down oil and gas on federal lands,” McConnaughey said.
Despite Biden’s pledging during his campaign to ban new oil and gas permitting on federally owned land, by July, the Interior Department had approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data. This pace had not been seen since the George W. Bush presidency in 2008. New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.
“In Wyoming we are so heavily reliant on federal lands for oil and gas,” said McConnaughey. “We are impacted more than almost any state.”
McConnaughey said 90% of natural gas and 50% of oil drilling in Wyoming takes place on federal lands. He said many of the companies leasing these parcels are “mom and pop”-type operations. Energy powerhouse Merit Energy, for instance, is not planning to bid on any of the 194 parcels, company spokesperson Michelle Koch said.
Budget impact
Don Richards, budget and fiscal administrator for the Wyoming Legislature, said state revenue from all leases and rents (mostly minerals-based) dropped from $91.8 million in 2019 to $30.4 million in 2020. That trend continued in 2021, which included the first six months of the moratorium, with receipts dropping to less than $1 million.
Richards said the State’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group is concerned a continued moratorium will negatively impact Wyoming’s production.
But his team is also predicting an upturn for 2022, with an increase of $44 million in mineral revenue forecasted.
“However, this increase is due to a higher forecast price environment for oil and natural gas,” Richards said. “These higher anticipated prices would offset any foregone bonus payments from fewer auctions or fewer parcels in the auctions. In the current environment, there are opposing forces at play.”
Richards said Wyoming and its producers are benefiting from higher oil and natural gas prices while the lack of auctions and limited parcel sales are simultaneously hurting state revenues. Coal production is projected to decrease slightly in the next calendar year. Richards said oil and natural gas revenue is expected to outpace coal declines in the short term.
“… Volatility in oil and natural gas markets can reasonably be expected to have an outsized impact on state revenue collections,” according to CREG’s October report.
Whiteman said it’s not too late to submit a public comment that could influence a decision made with the lease sale. She said the final lease decision will likely be released around mid-January.
The comment period for the environmental assessment has been extended to Dec. 11. To view or comment on the environmental assessment, visit eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2015621/510.
