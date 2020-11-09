Black Hills Energy on Thursday announced corporate-wide clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity for its electric and natural gas utility operations over the next 10 to 20 years.
For its electric operations in Wyoming, South Dakota and Colorado, the company has established a goal to reduce GHG emissions by 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040, based on 2005 baseline levels. The company’s electric operations have reduced total GHG emissions by 25% since 2005. The company’s Colorado electric utility has achieved an approximate 50% reduction in GHG emissions since 2005 and is on track to reach 80% by 2030.
“Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision-making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations. “This ensures reliability and affordability for our customers and affirms our commitment to Wyoming energy, which will continue to play a critical role in our operations. Looking forward, we will continue to embrace new technologies to further reduce emissions and keep customer rates affordable.”
For its natural gas utility operations, the company has committed to achieving a 50% total reduction in GHG emissions intensity by 2035 based on 2005 baseline levels for its natural gas distribution system. Black Hills Energy has cut GHG emissions intensity from its natural gas utilities by more than 33% since 2005.
Black Hills Energy operates a modern gas system across six states, including Wyoming, with no cast iron pipe since 2014 and nearly 99% of infrastructure comprised of materials with the lowest emissions factors. Investing in infrastructure safety and the environment are a priority for Black Hills Energy and the company is committed to completing replacement of all remaining unprotected pipe on its system before 2035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.