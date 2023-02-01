Park County Public Works, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are all keeping an eye on the Lower Southfork Bridge as ice builds up and could become a potential threat.
“As of right now, we are still watching it closely, but the ice is not exerting any significant pressure on the bridge girders,” Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said. “With the cold weather we’ve been having the last few days, we’re not concerned, but as it warms up and the ice flow begins to melt, we could see increased pressure on those girders. So we’re remaining vigilant.”
Edwards said this is the second time in recent years that ice flows have reached the level of the girders. The last time was in March 2019, he said.
“For this to happen in January is awfully early, and a lot earlier than it happened in 2019,” Edwards said. “That’s definitely a concern, and that means we’ll have to keep our eye on this situation for a while.”
The ice jam puts pressure on the structural supports of the bridge. That can cause a bridge to flex and separate, possibly damaging the structure. In 2019, the county had to close the bridge for two weeks due to the force being exerted by the ice flow, Edwards said.
Once the ice had receded, Edwards said he did not find any substantial damage to the bridge.
“When we start seeing the bridge flex and separate at the joints, that’s when we start getting concerned it’s moving out of position and that’s when we close it,” Edwards said. “The last time we closed it, we could see the bridge flexing. That hasn’t happened so far this year, so for now, we’re keeping it open.”
If the bridge closes, residents on the western side of the Shoshone River will detour using County Roads 6NS and 6QS, crossing a bridge located at the bottom of Andy Martin Hill, then reconnecting to the South Fork Road. Residents on the east side will continue to have access along County Road 6QS.
Edwards said there was little the county could do to remedy the ice flow situation, aside from applying black sand to help soften the ice on warmer days.
“As frustrating as it is, it’s really a wait-and-see situation,” he said. “Once ice recedes, we can evaluate the bridge for damage.”
In addition to the dangers the ice poses to the bridge, there is also risk of flooding, Edwards said. Because of the wedged ice, water flow is more restricted, which causes the river level to rise. In the past, this has caused localized flooding for properties along the banks of the Shoshone River upstream of the bridge.
Property owners experiencing flooding are asked to contact the Park County Office of Homeland Security at 307-527-1860 for assistance. Sand for filling sandbags is available near the bridge.
As of Jan. 30, Homeland Security Program Director Jeff Martin said he had heard from only one Park County resident who had experienced flooding due to the ice build-up. However, he said there is potential for continued flooding in the coming weeks.
“I would say the potential for flooding is still there until these cold water events are over and the water has a chance to drain out a bit,” Martin said. “I don’t know if the chances of flooding will worsen in the coming weeks, but they’re certainly not going away.”
