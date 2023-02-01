13123-bridge-SD1.jpg
Ice flows have reached the bridge girder level at the Lower Southfork Bridge. Park County Public Works is keeping its eye on the situation, and may have to close the bridge temporarily if ice flows exert substantial pressure on the girders.

 Stephen Dow

Park County Public Works, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are all keeping an eye on the Lower Southfork Bridge as ice builds up and could become a potential threat.

