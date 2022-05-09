Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) is running on the accomplishments of her first term as she looks at a second term representing House District 50.
And only a few days after her announcement to run again, the most high-profile bill she shepherded through the legislature last session took on new importance. A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court is prepared to overturn Roe V. Wade.
While the leak came as something of a surprise to Rodriguez-Williams, she said she was already well aware of the case the justices have been considering when she sponsored a so-called “trigger” bill. It would outlaw abortions in Wyoming – except for rape, incest or danger to the mother’s life – if the court does indeed repeal the decision in June.
She said it’s the most prominent example of her work to accomplish the goals she set her mind to when she was first elected.
“I’ve kept my promise to the people of House District 50,” she said. “I was very transparent during my campaign that I was a conservative Republican and was very transparent about a lot of my values and things that were important to me and important issues for the state that needed to be fought for.
“I think that I learned an awful lot. But then I was successful in achieving what I set out to do.”
She’s now setting her mind to more challenges in her second term. She said she’s made it a point to be available for constituents to ask questions of her. She’s also listened to their concerns, and said rising costs have topped their lists, especially property taxes.
“There definitely needs to be a cap,” she said., “or a limit on how much it can rise within a certain amount of time. I don’t have the magic numbers, but it’s something that needs to definitely be addressed.”
She also emphasized the conservative value of peace through strength.
“We want to have a strong military and we want to have effective law enforcement agencies and a secure border,” she said. “And I believe Wyoming is seeing a rise in schedule one drugs coming into our state. And that really concerns me.”
She said she wants to help make sure law enforcement has all the tools it needs to do the job. She tried to carve out some of the state’s federal Covid funding last year to finance drug dog programs around the state, but the amendment was defeated.
“They play an important role in keeping us safe, and they’re an essential resource for law enforcement,” she said.
Rodriguez-Williams said the illegal drug issue will remain central in her mind.
“People need to know that this is affecting Wyoming,” she said. “We’re not immune to an influx of narcotics coming into our state. And that has an effect on the wellness of communities and the wellness of families.”
She said she’ll also continue to pursue efforts to increase school choice and assist more alternative schools, from parochial to charters, in the region. She is also ready to support parental rights in the schools.
Rodriguez-Williams is also ready to continue to serve on the legislature’s judiciary committee and to continue to perform in a way that has already brought her honors from the Conservative Political Action Committee.
She was also honored by Right to Life.
Above all else, she said she’s committed to ensuring she adequately represents her constituents.
“I’m committed to being very transparent with my constituents,” she said. “I think that’s one of the things that I’ve heard most from my constituents that they value is replying.
“They love the communication, and so I’ll strive to continue to communicate.”
In a second term, Rodriguez-Williams said she’ll work to continue to defend the values of her voters and preserve their way of life.
“It was an honor to serve the people in the legislature, and I think that there’s always something new to learn and room for growth,” she said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to serve again, it would be an honor again. There’s just a lot to fight for.”
