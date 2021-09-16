Wyoming is preparing to petition the US Fish and Wildlife Services to release the Yellowstone area grizzly bear from Endangered Species Act protection and return them, once again, to state management.
Gov. Mark Gordon said the bears have recovered well beyond minimum numbers, to the point where more than 1,000 bears have now been documented in the region. He and Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik both mentioned in a Thursday news conference instances where grizzly bears had been spotted around Cody or further east to show how the growth of bears has caused them to range further.
They said that having addressed the two main issues raised in the 9th Circuit Courts ruling to support relisting, they are confident the federal government will consent to the request.
“We are very excited about the day, it does mark the successful recovery of the grizzly bear,” Gordon said. “We have seen monumental success.”
The announcement follows 46 years and more than $52 million in investment from Wyoming. Grizzly bears, by all measures, have been fully-recovered since 2003, Gordon said.
“This is a notable day of celebration not only for the grizzly bear, but for Wyoming. The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear has met and exceeded all scientific benchmarks for recovery,” Gordon said in a press conference. “We have proved time and time again that we are experts in wildlife conservation for our state’s valued and iconic species. It’s time for grizzly bears to be returned fully to the states for management, as our citizens have supported recovery efforts and seen monumental success.”
Wyoming already has a grizzly bear management plan in place, and it will be amended to recognize the necessary legal requirements to satisfy the Endangered Species Act requirements for post-delisting management.
Wyoming intends to directly address concerns raised by the courts in the 2017 delisting. The State is amending grizzly bear management policies that will adjust the annual management and mortality targets. Wyoming also intends to use and update plans to recognize the updated population model now adopted by grizzly bear experts. Last, the State is committed to the bear’s long-term genetic health and will provide for translocation of bears into the population, as needed to maintain genetic diversity.
Even if the Fish and Wildlife Service deems after a 90 day check that the delisting is warranting, there would then be a one-year study period before a final ruling would be handed down.
Grizzly bears were last delisted in 2017 before being re-listed the following year.
