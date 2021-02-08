After months of planning, inspection and lots of waiting, Northwest College can finally offer bachelor’s degrees. The Higher Learning Commission, the group that offers accreditation to Wyoming’s network of higher learning institutions, approved NWC to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science in Professional Studies.
With this latest accreditation, NWC becomes the sixth college or university to offer a bachelor’s degree in Wyoming. The college will start offering the degree, which it says will provide education and training on management skills, this fall.
“This degree is a great fit for working professionals who are looking to advance to management,” said NWC English professor and B.A.S coordinator Renee Dechert in a release. “Classes have a technical grounding that provides the basis for a four-year degree. In addition, the degree will be available entirely online so that it better fits into the lives of those with a job and other responsibilities.”
Those interested in the program must apply by April 1. Visit nwc.edu/BAS for more information.
