The transition to online schooling was difficult for a lot of students. Teachers did not have much time to move their lessons to an online format, and many relied on person-to-person interactions in the classroom to help them learn. Now with the school year winding down, many want to find out how it went.
Student trustee Paige Martinez, a senior at Cody High School, surveyed her peers about the pandemic and what it was like to be back.
“I got behind quickly because I procrastinated,” one freshman said of going to school online last spring.
“I feel very fortunate and I feel bad for those who have to endure,” a junior wrote of being back in school while many others were not. “We actually get to have the high school experience.”
She presented the data without using student names in March. In the course of her research, Martinez spoke with some 40 students, 10 at each grade level, to get their thoughts on the pandemic, online school, and what it was like being back.
The survey was short, covering just seven questions:
• What was your experience like with online school last spring? What did you like or dislike about it?
• How does it feel to be back in school after having experienced online school? Are there certain things you have either come to value or dislike more?
• Did COVID affect any of the activities you are/were involved in? If so, how does it feel to be back in them?
• How does it make you feel knowing that we are back in school while much of the nation is not?
Martinez shared her data with the Enterprise.
Most students who responded did not care for online courses, saying it was difficult to find motivation and classes were often boring. Communicating with their teachers was also a challenge as so much was done via email.
“I didn’t like anything about it,” one freshman said. “I just sat in my room all day doing school.”
Still, some students liked having the ability to set their own pace for coursework, and even among those that preferred being back in school, several said they enjoyed being able to set their own timelines.
Despite the freedom being online provided, the overwhelming majority of those surveyed said they preferred being back in person, with many voicing a newfound appreciation for school.
“I have come to realize that school is so much more than academics,” one junior said. “I’ve gained a greater appreciation for all that is involved.”
Many noted they felt they learned more in person than they did in online classes and that they liked being around their friends and peers again.
“Being able to be here is awesome,” one junior said. “It adds a new perspective. You don’t realize what you have until you don’t have it.”
When asked about how they felt being in school while so many around the country were still learning remotely, some expressed a desire to join them in online classes, but most felt thankful for the opportunity they had been given.
“It makes our little town seem special,” one senior said. “It’s upsetting to hear that others are still closed. It’s hard to imagine being in a one-year lockdown.”
