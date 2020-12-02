Many of the former Trinity Teen Solutions residents spoken to place blame for the alleged abuse primarily on Trinity co-owner Angela Woodward, despite many saying they rarely saw her while at the facility.
Maggie Higgins and other former residents said through her handed-down orders to staff, many of whom allegedly recent college graduates and or underqualified, overworked and pressured, these employees felt obligated to inflict cruel or unusual tasks upon internees.
In 2016 Trinity sued three former residents for making defamatory statements about Woodward’s facility in reviews online. She said the case was settled out of court with the women forced to remove their comments.
“Being a teen girl in today’s society is a very hard task as there is so much outside pressure from peers and social media,” Woodward said. “It is a shame in today’s day that a few patients that did not turn their lives around can try and ruin our reputation with outlandish accusations all over the internet, social media platforms, and reporting us to governing agencies.
Carlie Sherman and Anna Gozun, two of the four listed plaintiffs on the recent federal class action lawsuit against Trinity, said Woodward specifically targeted girls who she knew did not have the financial means to fight a lawsuit.
Sherman said she found it telling that Woodward did not reach out to any of the people who left comments to address concerns.
“Through their lawyer, Joseph Darrah, Trinity made further threats to bring frivolous lawsuits against class members and plaintiffs,” the federal complaint reads.
Parent Clare Willis said she saw complaints posted online about the facility before sending her daughter there, but still found it to be the best answer available for her daughter’s needs.
“It was certainly a very strict and controlled environment, but it was also what she needed at that time,” she said. “It would be inappropriate to administer any level of chemotherapy to a patient who is cancer free. But for a patient who has cancer – chemotherapy may be the only answer.”
Parent Ruth Marsh said her daughter, Lucy Marsh, still keeps in contact with Trinity staff even after leaving the facility and denies seeing any of the abuse reported in the recent claims.
Lucy Marsh said she was “heartbroken” when she heard about the 2019 claims.
“I know some of these girls who are part of the group on social media who hate on Trinity,” she said. “I heard about everything going on online and reached out to Angie (Woodward). I was there with them in treatment and saw them grow and heal alongside me.”
She said although Trinity had a strict, disciplined environment, she and the other girls were always physically nourished and emotionally supported.
“I’ve read some of the awful things they have written online and please, do not believe them,” she said.
The Trinity handbook says all phone calls between residents and parents will be monitored. Furthermore, parents are discouraged from consoling or being “soft” toward their daughters in phone calls.
“The most powerful and destructive event that can happen while your daughter is at TTS, are phone calls,” the handbook reads.
Despite the book stating “your daughter will not be given any rules of participation regarding phone calls,” multiple sources said they were forbidden from talking about anything negative during phone calls. If they did complain, the calls were immediately disconnected by staff members, former resident Hannah Lutz said.
“(Parents) had absolutely no idea what was going on there,” Gozun said.
Many former residents said they had children at a young age and struggled with developing stable romantic relationships. Some say they are successful with six-figure paying jobs or are just beginning their professional careers. Gozun said she achieved stability in spite of Trinity, not because of it.
Why now?
Many of the women who spoke to the Enterprise said it’s been over a decade since they attended Trinity. Some said they still endure nightmares from their experience there and others mentioned lasting psychological effects and addictions.
“A lot of them feel really, really angry due to loss of youth,” Higgins said. “I’m still angry about what happened. I always think about those years lost.”
For Lutz, reporting the alleged abuse is about saving future girls from going through what she had to go through.
“My only hope is other girls aren’t subjected to how I was feeling,” Lutz said. “Feeling very alone in there and the feeling of isolation and loneliness.”
A number of the former Trinity residents are planning a rally to increase awareness of teen-treatment programs and create awareness of local treatment centers, on May 15, 2021 in City Park. This is a movement celebrities like Paris Hilton have latched onto. Woodward describes this movement as attention-seeking with the agenda to shut down mental facilities like hers.
“These girls want to be considered victims and apparently want to victimize those who have attempted to help them,” she said. “Unfortunately, that is the reality of the type of work we do, you can only help someone as much as they are willing to help themselves.
