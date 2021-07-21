People are invited to particpate in the 11th annual Return to Foretop’s Father events Friday-Saturday in the Heart Mountain area.
The events will honor founder Grant Bulltail “Sits Among the Buffalo,” who died in 2020.
Friday events will be at the Big Quiet Farm Stay at 2020 Lane 13H and include:
5 p.m.: Apsaalooke (Crow) dancers, singers and drummers with Tylis Bad Bear as emcee.
5:30 p.m.: Welcome dance for attendees
6 p.m.: Dinner of ribs, fry bread and berry soup. RSVP at BYOSnacks
6:30 p.m.: Reflections on Bulltail’s life by guest speakers
Saturday events will be at the Heart Mountain Trailhead Cabin and include:
9 a.m.: Guest speakers and pipe ceremony led by Burdick Two Leggins
10 a.m.: Hike on Heart Mountain featuring John Mionczynski and Laura Scheiber
