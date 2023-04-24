On April 3, Cody Regional Health launched its new Tyrer-Cuzick scoring system, which will enhance its existing 3D mammography program.
“Even though we have offered 3D mammography at CRH for years, this is another step we are taking to better educate our patients about their risk of breast cancer,” CRH Radiologist Travis Graham said.
The Tyrer-Cuzick score is a calculation that estimates the likelihood of whether a person will develop breast cancer — both within the next 10 years and their entire lifetime, CRH Oncologist Dr. Thomas Reid previously told the Cody Enterprise.
When the score is calculated, a variety of factors is taken into consideration, including height, weight, age, family history of breast cancer and information regarding pregnancies and menstrual periods, Reid said.
Patients receiving a mammogram will complete a survey providing doctors with this relevant information. Responses from the questionnaire, along with breast density information from the mammogram, is used to determine the TC score.
Those with a TC score of less than 15% are determined to be at average risk of breast cancer, while those with score of between 15% and 19% are at intermediate risk. Those who score higher than 20% are at high risk of contracting breast cancer.
The score can help doctors when making recommendations to patients as well as potential referral to a high-risk breast cancer clinic, according to a press release from Cody Regional Health. For example, doctors may recommend people increase their number of annual breast screenings or begin using an anti-estrogen medication like Tamoxifen based on their TC score, Reid said.
“Most women don’t know they have breast cancer until they get a mammogram,” Reid previously told the Enterprise. “Our goal is to help them know what their risk is for the future, so they can be proactive and address these issues right now.”
CRH is one of just a few Wyoming hospitals to offer Tyrer-Cuzick scoring to their patients, according to the release.
“We are excited to be able to start offering this to our mammogram patients, as this will help our local area primary care providers and their patients better prepare for and prevent breast cancers,” said Eric Lipe, CRH Radiology Department director.
The Tyrer-Cuzick scoring is just the latest innovation in CRH’s ongoing efforts to “find cancers at their earliest stage,” Graham said. And there are additional technologies on the way.
“We also hope to augment our breast cancer screening program in the future with automated breast density assessment as well as Artificial Intelligence and Deep Machine Learning methods to assist us in pinpointing areas of the breast that may be of concern,” he said. “These advanced technologies will help save lives.”
The new TC Scoring Assessment will be given to all CRH mammogram patients at no additional cost.
