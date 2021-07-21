A man who claimed at his initial hearing in Park County Circuit Court to have only $1,200 in his bank account was allegedly found with more than $10,000 in meth, and thousands of dollars of marijuana and heroin when arrested by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations and Park County Sheriff’s Office on July 12.
According to the affidavit, William Taylor, 61, was pulled over while traveling east, just west of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir on US 14-16-20 West by Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Toohey for failure to display his registration, but DCI Special Agent Jonathon Reece had already identified Taylor as “a suspect in illegal narcotics trafficking” in Cody.
Based on that investigation, Powell Police Officer Reece McClain was called in from 40 miles away with a K9 to sniff the vehicle. A positive alert from the drug dog led to a vehicle search, where 201 grams of meth, 45 grams or 1.58 ounces or marijuana, and nearly 6.5 grams of heroin were found inside the 2008 Ford Edge.
In court documents, Taylor listed his residence as Sage Drive in Cody, a rural neighborhood off the Greybull Highway. He said he was a self-employed handyman whose last place of employment was in Sacramento, Calif.
After a July 14 hearing, Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters set his bond at $100,000 cash-only.
Taylor is facing charges for possession with intent to deliver meth, heroin and marijuana, separate charges carrying up to 50 years in prison and $60,000 in fines each.
At first, Taylor denied there being meth inside the vehicle but admitted there was marijuana.
“Taylor was asked this specific question due to special agent Reece having knowledge that Taylor was involved in the obtainment and distribution of bulk methamphetamine,” Reece wrote in court documents.
Inside Taylor’s luggage, Reece found the marijuana, and then shortly after the meth and heroin located in separate bundles in the spare tire compartment.
Taylor had a preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning.
