Though a tragedy may bring grief, anguish and despair, with it can also come hope, unity and strength. The Big Horn Basin has responded to the deaths of Ralston residents Peiton and Phoenix Hackenberg with a strong showing of support. The Hackenberg children died last week in a car accident on US 14A east of Garland.
“The whole community has been impacted by it,” said Tim Morrow, pastor of the New Life Church that the Hackenbergs attend. “It puts a lot of things into perspective like God, family and life itself.”
With the blessing of the Hackenbergs, Northwest College honored the family by donating all ticket and food proceeds from the men’s and women’s basketball games held on Monday night to the family, a total of $4,661.50. The Real Estate Connection has pledged to donate $1,000 as part of this fundraiser.
The basketball teams did their part as well, as both squads won before a crowd of around 400 fans, an impressive turnout for a frigid weekday night. In attendance were the Lovell High School cheer and girls basketball teams. Both teens attended Lovell High School.
“The kids and I are absolutely astounded at the depth and breadth of support we are receiving from those who have been touched by the passing of my sweet babies,” said Brenda Hackenberg, mother of Phoenix and Peiton. “To receive the amount of prayers and love and support we have in such a tragic time is breathtaking.
“We are richly blessed.”
Peiton, 17, was captain of the cheerleading squad. Laura Shumway had the opportunity to coach her for three years, saying there were few moments Peiton failed to bring a smile to her face.
“She was the light of the team,” Shumway said. “She was radiant, happy and had a unique ability to make everyone feel awesome.
“She was a truly wonderful kind of girl.”
Lovell basketball player Krysta McIntosh said Peiton “was a really good friend to her,” possessing a “laugh that brought a smile to everybody’s faces.”
“We were always just together,” she said.
The Bulldog cheerleaders attended the Hackenberg funeral last Saturday in their full cheer uniforms. At the girls basketball game that night they honored their fallen teammate by placing an extra pompom and megahorn for her on the baseline of the basketball court.
“It’s been very difficult,” Shumway said. “When it’s one of your girls it pulls at your heartstrings.”
Cheer teams throughout the state have sent the Bulldogs their condolences, through flowers, cards and photos.
Brian Erickson, NWC athletic director, said donating the proceeds was the college’s way of doing their part to help the family. The father of three said he couldn’t help but think what it would’ve been like if it were his children lost in the crash.
“It hits home and you just never know,” he said. “You make sure you hug your kids before they go anywhere.
“You can never imagine going through something like this.”
Phoenix Hackenberg, 15, was friends with Shumway’s son. Shumway said he was “full of life,” with a great sense of humor and “amazing dance moves.”
“They were the life of the school,” she said of the siblings.
Morrow said he first met Phoenix shortly after he was born. He presided over the siblings’ funeral on Saturday.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” he said.
Brenda Hackenberg said her faith in God has been steadfast throughout the tragedy. She also lost her husband in 2017.
“Our faith in God has been THE factor in this whole process,” she wrote in a message Wednesday morning to the Cody Enterprise. “The trials and pain and grief we experience in this life are so heavy, crushing, and we are not made to bear the weight of that alone.”
A “Help the Hackenbergs” Facebook group now has 4,997 members who have donated more than 600 auction items to help the family with funeral and other expenses.
“The community is reciprocating their love in a manner much like the Hackenberg family has shown their love to everyone they come in contact with.,” page administrator Jamey Tippetts said.
This auction will run until March 13.
Friends injured in crash get support
There has also been a strong support for Elliott Wittick, 32, and Brittney Baldridge, 31, who were struck by the Hackenberg’s vehicle but survived the accident. Two auctions are being held for them on the “Help Elliott Wittick and Brittney Baldridge” and “Benefits for Brittney Baldridge” Facebook pages. As of Tuesday evening, a total of 159 donations had been made to the two pages for a combined value of around $14,137.
Bids from the “Help Elliott Wittick and Brittney Baldridge” fundraiser had reached $13,000 as of Sunday, said Terri Popish, a cousin of the Hackenbergs and page administrator. That auction will close on March 31.
“I created this page not to take away from Brenda’s family, the outpouring for them has been nothing but incredible,” Popish wrote. “I’m doing this page to help the other victims in this tragedy as well.”
The Powell Shoshone FFA Chapter is donating a percentage of earnings from its Annual Works Auction to all three of the families involved in the crash. An account has also been opened at Big Horn Federal Bank to donate funds to Wittick, and an account at First Bank of Wyoming to donate money to Baldridge.
Shantel Baldridge said on the “Benefits for Brittney Baldridge” Facebook page, her sister suffered a contusion to her left hip and a fracture.
“She still requires help to stand, use the restroom, bathe, and do most everyday things,” Shantel wrote.
Potish said Wittick has a broken wrist, three broken ribs, a broken pelvis and hip, two broken ankles, and will have “a long road to recovery.” According to the “Elliott Wittick Updates” Facebook page, he was scheduled for hip surgery on Monday and had his first physical therapy session on Tuesday. Once he can sit up on the edge of his bed without assistance, he will be moved to a long term care facility.
Shantel Baldridge said Brittany will return to an orthopedic surgeon at the end of the month to determine if she needs surgery.
