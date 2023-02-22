The city of Cody’s year-long study of 2.2 miles of Big Horn Avenue spearheaded by traffic consultant Stantec has culminated in a 280-page draft report, outlining improvements for five major intersections in order to better facilitate pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle travel.
The Belfry Highway, Freedom Street, Robert Street, Cooper Lane West and Beacon Hill Road intersections were the focus of the study.
“Future improvements should be envisioned to include ways to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity within the study area,” the report said.
Though none of the five intersections examined in the study warranted traffic signals at this time, the report predicted traffic signals would be justified at Cooper Lane West by 2029, at Robert Street by 2030, at Belfry Highway and Beacon Hill Road by 2033, and at Freedom Street by 2044.
And, according to the report, Blackburn Street is slated to get a traffic signal this year.
One of the first recommendations made in the report included placing roundabouts at Belfry Highway and Beacon Hill Road.
A roundabout at Beacon Hill Road was suggested to slow down traffic.
“The roundabout alternative has the advantage of slowing vehicles down from 70 mph as they enter Cody from the Powell Highway, reducing the risk for high-speed severe angle crashes,” the report said.
To reduce the number of animal-related crashes occurring between 36th Street and Beacon Hill Road, the report recommended enhancing street lighting.
For corridor wide improvements, the draft report suggested narrowing the lanes of travel by re-striping them to reduce vehicle speeds.
It was also suggested to reduce the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph and to install radar speeding indicators for westbound traffic entering Cody.
With re-striping, the lanes would be reduced from 12 feet to 11 feet, the draft report said.
“Narrowed through lanes are expected to lower vehicle speeds,” the report said. “This also provides a wider shoulder that acts as a buffer for pedestrians and space for bicycles.”
The report additionally recommended reducing the number of through lanes from two to one.
To improve pedestrian crossings, a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) was recommended for the Freedom Street intersection as well as for the 19th Street intersection, to be accompanied by a 20-mph school zone at Freedom Street.
For Robert Street, the recommendation was to reconnect or realign it with Freedom Street.
Until it could warrant a traffic signal in 2029, the recommendation for Cooper Lane West was to realign it with Date Street.
The draft report analyzed crash data as well, and found that the most common vehicle crashes along the Big Horn Avenue corridor involved turning vehicles.
“The existing corridor configuration with a TWLTL [two-way left turn lane] and high access density creates many conflict points,” the draft report said. “Which increases the likelihood of a vehicle collision caused by turning vehicles.”
Though the total crash rate along the corridor is 36% lower than the statewide average, according to the report, the crash rate is expected to proliferate as vehicle volume increases along the corridor.
The report listed concern for non-motorized crashes as well.
“While the number of crashes with non-motorized users on the corridor is relatively low compared to the number of vehicular crashes, conditions for these users are not necessarily safe,” the draft report said. “There are no designated pedestrian crossings along the corridor.
“Additionally, sidewalks with a minimal buffer between pedestrians and vehicles generally creates an unsafe environment for pedestrians.”
The final recommendation of the draft report was for data to be collected again in 2030, due to anticipated increase in pedestrians and traffic along the corridor.
To read the entire draft report, visit www.codywy.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5298/Draft-Big-Horn-Avenue-Corridor-Study.
