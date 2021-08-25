Sitting along the Greybull Highway just east of Cody is a building most have likely seen countless times, but may not know the history it represents.
It is the Sage Creek Community Center, a building that will likely be considered for National Register of Historic Places designation in the coming months, in recognition of its storied past and local significance.
The Sage Creek board will vote whether to proceed with this project at its next meeting in September.
Little has changed about the white, one-story building since it was built in 1924, with an original stage, dance floor and basement dining hall all still present.
Dakota Russell, Park County Historic Preservation Commission chair, said what makes the building special is its founders decided they would build “something for the local community and you could be from whatever religion you want and whatever background you want and you could still come out here.”
Although the building was already on the preservation commission’s radar, when Russell and other board members took a tour of the building in the early summer, they finally saw its potential for national designation.
“This is something special, this has not been changed much over its whole time it’s here, this is a great candidate for the Register,” Russell said. “There’s just not that many buildings around that serve this purpose.”
In its heyday, the facility hosted hundreds of occupants attending potlucks, live music concerts, church, 4-H and other gatherings.
“It’s amazing because this is 99 years (since it was founded), this building is so well built,” Sage Creek member and board historian Cheryl Darling said.
Russell said the 1930s and 1940s were likely the era of peak attendance for the Community Center with bands such as the Wyoming Range Riders playing every Saturday.
The country dances were possibly the most famous event of all to take place at Sage Creek, with boot-scootin’ and partner swinging often going well past midnight. Although a little worn around its edges, the dance hall still carries a rustic charm with original tables and chairs.
Hanging rolled up above the stage are advertising curtains Russell estimates were made in the 1940s. Around a dozen well-known early Cody businesses are represented on the hand-painted billboard.
Earning designation would encourage future preservation and appreciation for the building and would make it eligible for a variety of federal grants.
“You can access a whole other pool of money you’re not able to access right now,” Russell said.
A bronze plaque comes with a designation as well and would likely be placed on the highway alongside the building.
Getting on the National Register does not prevent maintenance or other changes to the building, nor does it prevent its destruction in the future, but designation can be revoked if it is believed the property has lost substantial integrity.
“There’s really very little as a property owner that you can’t do,” Russell said.
But to earn this level of designation, a significant amount of paperwork must be completed. Russell hopes to help Sage Creek earn a grant through the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office that it would use to hire a grant writer to submit all of their documents for the National Register. That same application would also include proposals for another community club in Willwood and the Needle Creek cabins up the South Fork.
Russell said he is confident the application will be approved.
A vestige from the past
Sage Creek, along with many community centers and other town hall-type venues, was designed as a gathering point for farming families to spend time with each other outside harvest season. Clubhouses like these used to be limited to only members of a certain geographic area, but family migration and declining membership caused Sage Creek 10 years ago to open membership to all who were interested.
“We opened it up because we were hoping to increase the community,” Darling said.
These days, the building has a membership of about 25 families.
It’s Darling’s goal to keep the center thriving long into the future, and the best way to ensure that is to keep membership steady and growing. But with many members of the World War II generation having passed away, the club must find younger members to continue passing the torch.
One younger member who does frequent the building is 9-year-old William Maslak. He was playing a tune from the Pirates of the Caribbean during a potluck there Sunday.
“I like the food and to use the piano a lot,” he said. “There’s a lot of people I like that come here.”
Outside, the adults had an egg-toss competition. The Maslak twins Annmarie and Christina, who are now young adults, said they have been coming to Sage Creek their whole lives as well.
Modern day challenges
Many volunteer and club organizations are facing a similar challenge as Sage Creek these days, as there’s never been more virtual distractions. It’s the goal of the Sage Creek members not only to keep their building intact, but also to keep alive the kindred spirit that has united the Sage Creek community over the years.
Darling said some of her dearest memories have happened at Sage Creek, such as her oldest daughter’s wedding reception and memorial services.
“There’s so many more things for people to be involved in than there were 20 years ago, 40 years ago,” said Darling, a 49-year member of SCCC. “But what I see, and I hope it will increase, is more people wanting to get back to the less stressful and calmer way of life, and kinder way of life.”
Specifically, Darling and Russell are hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic helped people realize the importance of spending time together.
“Things happen for a reason and they’re a wake-up call,” Darling said.
Only about three other clubs like Sage Creek still exist in the county. Unlike many similar organizations, the Sage Creek members own the building and land it sits on.
A recent Park County Recreation Board grant-funded project to repair the building’s roof uncovered more than $8,000 in work still needing to take place.
“We didn’t budget for that – we should have,” Darling said.
Aside from $2,800 they raised in a fundraiser last spring and a few standalone donations, the organization doesn’t have much cash-in-hand to spend on projects outside its everyday operating costs.
Sage Creek recently applied for another $4,800 grant with the Wyoming Community Foundation to replace stairs and carpet and update bathrooms that it will find out if it has received on Sept. 15.
The center still has monthly meetings and occasional live music and still follows the harvest schedule for its get-togethers. SGCC’s next meeting and carry-in supper will be sometime in September.
To donate to Sage Creek or become a member call Darling at (307) 899-1553 or President John Ulmer at (307) 202-0480.
