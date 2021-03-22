A bill that would have halved the number of school districts in Wyoming has failed to pass. House Bill 77, proposed by Cheyenne Republican Dan Zwonitzer, would have cut the number of school districts in Wyoming in half. It was narrowly defeated in the House Education Committee, 4-5.
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) voted in favor of the bill.
“We’ve had some consultants weigh in on this before, that it would be $8-$10 million [in savings],” Zwonitzer said during testimony before the HEC. “I do believe there is 2-3 times more than that when you talk about the efficiencies that the consultants haven’t recognized, like having one IT department that would run the entire school district, one bus garage for the entire district.”
Zwonitzer offered no evidence for his claim that halving the number of districts would as much as triple the savings when questioned by Rep. Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale). Even $30 million, the high end of what Zwonitzer said could be saved, would be pennies against the $1.5 billion education budget. When pressed, Zwonitzer said he thought the money saved would really come down to transportation and buildings.
“You said, ‘The efficiency is buildings,’” Sommers said, “which means buildings and teachers and communities, because these little towns, without a school, will dry up … I think people understand in these little communities how important the school is. It’s like the centerpiece. So, really, what you’re suggesting is that we dry up small-town Wyoming.”
Some legislators questioned what the effect would be on those small towns and wanted clearer answers, while others questioned how possible it would be to run a district from a distance. HEC Chair Jerry Paxton (R-Encampment) questioned the efficiency of a single superintendent in his area, where the superintendent could be driving 60 or 80 miles in one direction to do evaluations.
“Efficiencies don’t always translate to quality of education,” Paxton said. “Sometimes, quality of education suffers for efficiency.”
Those in favor of the bill, like Laramie Democrat Cathy Connolly, said consolidated districts had been able to preserve the smaller schools that were absorbed into Albany County District No. 1. Others in favor of the bill offered new technology as a way smaller schools could keep going while providing greater opportunity for their students and that consolidation would promote cross-school cooperation in areas like IT, provide the ability to share teachers and more.
The conversation surrounding district consolidation appears to be over for now, as an attempt by Sommers to modify the bill to allow for a consolidation study ultimately did not attract sufficient support.
