For political candidates, the home stretch is often the busiest.
This election season the Park County Republican Party has also been scrambling to give voters as many opportunities as possible to hear from candidates. The group sponsored a well-attended governors forum at 8 a.m. last Thursday morning, catching both Gov. Mark Gordon and challenger Brent Bien in the midst of their busy schedules leading up to Primary Election Day.
The two displayed some of their differences – Bien said he was running primarily in response to Gordon’s Covid pandemic policies – and their similarities. Gordon described his push to delist grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act and tell U.S. Fish and Wildlife that grizzlies causing problems such as Grizzly 399 and her four cubs were their problem. Bien agreed with that position.
Candidate Rex Rammell had initially planned on being at the forum, but was unable to attend the hour-long event that included coffee and tables strewn with campaign items from bumper stickers to signs for both candidates. Candidate James Scott Quick was also not in attendance.
Gordon ended by saying that while his first term was marked with challenges he, as he had done growing up on a ranch, stepped in to the challenges, especially in regards to the federal government.
“If you remember one thing from this morning, remember that I have a proven track record of standing up to protect your rights against the federal government,” he said.
Bien too talked about being a buffer between the state’s residents and “federal government and leftist policies” such as Critical Race Theory and transgender issues. But he said he couldn’t do it alone.
“I can’t do this via executive fiat to make us the freest state in the nation,” he said. “We need that principled conservative legislature to go to Cheyenne. We need those precinct leaders, school board leaders, we need them all the way across the board.”
While it’s been a hotly contested election season, the gubernatorial race has lacked much of the mudslinging prevalent in other state and more local races. Both candidates received a good deal of applause after their closing statements. And at the end, Gordon and Bien shook hands.
“Thank you, Governor Gordon, thank you, Mr. Bien, for participating in our debate,” Park County GOP vice chair Bob Ferguson said at the end. “Thank you to the audience and people who came out so bright and early this morning.”
