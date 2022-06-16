A Cody woman who has helped lead the fight for more benefits for firefighters following her husbands death fighting a fire in Arizona is now being featured on a campaign ad by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).
Cody wildland firefighter Tim Hart died June 2, 2021, a week after sustaining injuries while parachuting in to fight the Eicks Fire in New Mexico.
Following his death, Michelle met with Liz Cheney to discuss the challenges facing wildland firefighters. They then worked together to introduce “Tim’s Act” which is legislation to overhaul federal firefighter pay, benefits, and classification.
“I’m honored to be supporting Liz and am grateful that we have been able to work together to support wildland firefighters,” Hart said in a statement. “I’m proud to have her as my representative in Congress.”
In the one-minute ad she speaks of traveling to D.C. to meet with Cheney shortly after her husband died to fight for better benefots for the firefighters like Tim risking their lives.
“She’s a true fighter on their behalf,” Hart says to conclude the ad. “I look forward to continuing to get to work with her until these issues are fully resolved, and I know I have her commitment in doing that.”
Cheney is being opposed by land attorney Harriet Hageman, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
The ad began running statewide Thursday. It’s the second ad Cheney has put out since filing for re-election at the end of May. Her first ad started running two weeks ago.
(1) comment
Michelle you are the true fighter! Thank you for fighting for our firefighters. From the wife of a wild land fire fighter THANK YOU for what you are doing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.