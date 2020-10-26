There are now 163 lab confirmed and probable active COVID-19 cases in Park County, reported Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County public health officer, late Sunday night.
There are 89 active cases in Cody and 47 in Powell, with the Wyoming Department of Health reporting four patients hospitalized in Cody and five in Powell as of Monday morning.
This marks an increase of 44 active cases – 37% – since last Wednesday.
The state is reporting 243 active lab confirmed cases. Billin generally finds out about local recoveries before WDH, which explains the discrepancy. The Enterprise reports the more up-to-date source of the two.
There have been 636 lab confirmed and probable cases in Park County since the pandemic began.
On Saturday, WDH reported Park County having one of its biggest, if not its biggest day for new cases in a 24-hour period with 41.
Billin said he and his staff have been monitoring the status of hospitals in Utah, as hospitals there are making plans to start rationing healthcare over the next couple of weeks.
“That means the younger person gets the ventilator and the ICU bed,” he said.
Billin said Park County Public Health is now regularly issuing modified quarantine orders for Cody Regional Hospital employees so that they can keep working with certain precautions and keep the hospital open, and are planning to do the same soon at Powell Valley Healthcare.
“It is one thing to have increased active cases in Park County, but now our hospitals are filling up,” Billin said.
He said increased deaths lag a couple of weeks behind increased hospitalizations.
Billin said for those who have not been enacting COVID-19 precautions including social distancing, mask wearing, staying home when sick, cooperating with contact tracers, now is the time to do so.
Also on Saturday, Wyoming State Health Officer Alexia Harrist released a statement urging those exhibiting symptoms to stay home.
“Our coronavirus cases are growing far too quickly, and we are facing a deeply concerning situation across the state,” said Harrist. “It is up to all of us to help prevent Wyoming’s problem from getting far worse.”
Harrist stressed social distancing of six feet or more whenever possible.
WDH recommends wearing cloth face coverings when people are in public settings or around other people who aren’t members of their households and physical distancing is not reasonable or practical. The department also encourages frequent and thorough hand washing to help with COVID-19 prevention as well as many other illnesses.
“Don’t avoid testing because you don’t want to get bad news. You need to know so you can avoid exposing others to the virus,” Harrist said.
Drive-thru COVID testing at the rodeo grounds took a day off on Monday as Cody Regional Health erected a new shelter better able to withstand the chill of winter. The new shelter will include heating for the workers. Testing is expected to resume as normal on Tuesday.
Drive-thru testing is typically available at the rodeo grounds from 8-11 a.m. or until tests run out on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
CRH is also emphasizing the availability of free tests provided by the state, announced by the governor last week. This can be accessed at /health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-at-home-testing/. As of last Wednesday, only some 4,000 of 75,000 free tests had been claimed, according to Gov. Mark Gordon.
Brewgards Bar and Grill and the Cody Chamber of Commerce have shut down due to positive test results among their staff. Neither has announced a date for reopening. Brewgards has been closed since the weekend of Oct. 17.
Libations liquor store closed its lobby Thursday morning out of an “abundance of caution,” as reported on its Facebook. Its drive-thru is still open for business.
