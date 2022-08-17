A temporary crosswalk will be installed for three months at the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and Freedom Street prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The crosswalk will be painted and have push-button warning lights, a pedestrian refuge island in the middle of Big Horn Avenue and a barrier to eliminate left-hand turns from Big Horn onto Freedom Street, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation
For anyone traveling westbound on Big Horn Avenue, a left turn onto Freedom Street will be closed. A left turn onto westbound Big Horn Avenue from Freedom Street will also be restricted, City of Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman explained.
During this three-month period, the city will open the gate at the east end of Cougar Avenue near Cody Middle School, according to the WYDOT press release.
“This action will allow parents and other school traffic to use Stone Street and 33rd Street, via a pair of short gravel roads, to access Big Horn Avenue and the middle school from the east end of town toward Powell,” the press release said.
This test crosswalk was approved last week by Cody’s Urban Systems and Traffic Committee after Stantec, the traffic consultant working on the Big Horn Avenue corridor study, evaluated multiple alternatives.
“This is going to be a complex testing, [but] it was highly recommended as the safest,” said Stefanie Bell, a member of the Cody School Board and the Urban Systems and Traffic Committee. “But what we’re asking drivers to do, and how far they’re going to have to go out of their way to do just what they do every day, is going to be frustrating for them.”
Bowman said the main purpose of this temporary crosswalk installation will be to gather data.
“The testing installation will allow us to get counts on the pedestrian use of that crosswalk and also get an understanding of how that specific location impacts overall vehicular traffic,” he said.
Data from the temporary crosswalk will be collected until the Thanksgiving holiday.
Bowman said a second location may still be on the table for a Big Horn crosswalk, but that will depend on the availability of material.
“WYDOT is working to get the signs that are necessary and also the median closure equipment such as barricades and barriers,” Bowman said. “If they’re able to get all of that and have it ready for installation, we plan to move forward with that top choice on the west side of Freedom Street, but if those materials are unable to be acquired or there’s new factors identified here in the next week or two, then Robert Street was discussed as the alternative and second option for this testing installation.”
“But [Robert Street] is viewed as a less desirable location,” Bowman added.
That location would allow for no turning restrictions, but it would mean pedestrians would have to cross three crosswalks in order to get to the middle school.
“If the testing configuration has to be installed on the east side of Robert Street, then those students would have to cross Robert Street, cross Big Horn Avenue and then walk back to the west and cross Freedom Street as well,” Bowman said.
A crosswalk at Freedom Street would mean only one crossing for pedestrians.
“Freedom Street is more centrally located,” Bowman said. “We’ll have better pedestrian access ... if [the crosswalk] is installed at Freedom Street.”
Once data is collected from the temporary crosswalk on Freedom Street, Bowman said that information along with feedback from the public, input from committees, a final report and a corridor study will determine the final location of a Big Horn crosswalk.
But, Bowman said the location on Freedom Street is a viable candidate for a permanent crosswalk.
“What we can share with people is that it’s better to find out whether or not something works before it’s permanent,” Bell said.
The test crosswalk comes as a possible solution to a yearslong concern for many citizens.
“For 20 years, people have talked about their concerns about crossing Big Horn Avenue,” Bell said. “The issue of Big Horn Avenue is the safety of students traveling to Cody Middle School, but it’s also just a huge community issue for students, for kids, pedestrians and cyclists, everybody, even employees that live on one side of Big Horn Avenue and have to cross it.”
Though the crosswalk at Freedom Street is temporary for now, Bell said she hopes to see safe passage across Big Horn Avenue regardless.
“This is temporary, but slowing down and watching for students is going to be everybody’s business and everybody’s responsibility,” she said. “My hope is that adding a number of traffic improvements and traffic devices along Big Horn Avenue can result in safe passage across it ... [because] right now, there are no traffic devices in the corridor that is currently being studied.”
The public will have a chance to give feedback on the temporary crosswalk. One such session is scheduled for either late September or early October and a second session will occur later in the year, according to the WYDOT press release.
