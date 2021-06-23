Yellowstone National Park reported its first bison attack of the year on mid afternoon Sunday, an incident that was confirmed by Park public information specialist Linda Veress.
Veress said the unidentified 30-year-old woman was hiking with a companion on the Storm Point Trail when she was struck. Storm Point starts in open meadows overlooking Indian Pond at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake. No other details are available as to how the incident occurred, but Veress said the injuries were significant.
Veress said the victim was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Bison injure one or two people in Yellowstone a year on average, usually when people approach the animals, according to a 2018 study.
Although the animals appear docile, they can become aggressive, especially if in the presence of young bison.
Numerous incidents documenting people getting too close to animals are posted on the Facebook group “Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots!” Many commenters were quick to attribute blame to the female victim in the recent attack.
Park officials urge people to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals and at least 100 yards away from wolves and bears.
Another stupid tourist.
How do you know ? Were you there ? Did you administer an IQ test on the victim ?
