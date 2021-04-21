Vaccine clinics in Park County may be going the way of the dodo as too few people have been signing up for the events. The final big clinic planned – for now – in Cody has just 102 of 600 possible people signed up for inoculation.
“We are currently looking at adjusting our clinics to one day a week at the Cody and Powell offices,” said Park County Public Health Nursing Manager Bill Crampton, noting no concrete plans had yet been made. “We know that we can put approximately 10 people an hour through the Cody office or 60 to 70 a day. It would appear that with the reduced response to the larger clinics, this may be the way we go in the near future.”
Currently, more than 15,000 people have been at least partially vaccinated in the county, with 8,271 of them completing the full run of shots.
Those who still wish to get the coronavirus vaccine can schedule appointments at the various pharmacies, with Billings Clinic (being a patient is not required), Heritage Health, Migrant Services or with Park County Public Health. Call (307) 527-1870 or visit parkcounty.us/CoronaVirus.html for more information.
(1) comment
Wyoming needs a vaccine against Stupidness.
