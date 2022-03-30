POWELL – The Northwest College Art Department invites the public to a free coffee-painting workshop with NWC Art alum, Carlie Edelman-Flesher, on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m.
A pop-up exhibition of her coffee paintings and a reception will follow in the Northwest Gallery.
The workshop will take place in Room 4 of the Northwest College Art Department, located in the Cabre Building on the NWC campus.
Painting supplies will be provided.
The reception is being held in the Northwest Gallery from 7-8 p.m., also located in the Cabre Building, where Ms. Edelman-Flesher’s work will be on display.
Light refreshments will be served.
Edelman-Flesher graduated from Northwest College with her A.A. in Art in 2014.
She began experimenting with alternative media in her NWC art classes, and she is passionate about art being accessible to all.
Her focus on accessibility informs her use of an inexpensive, easily available and unusual medium for fine art: Folger’s instant coffee.
The range of rich browns and expressive drips bring to life the portraits, animals and regional wildlife that are the main subjects of her paintings.
Edelman-Flesher lives with her husband and three children in Riverton where she hosts painting workshops and has exhibited her work at Central Wyoming College and the Red White Buffalo.
Work will be available for purchase at the exhibit. Commission requests and sale inquiries can also be arranged through Art by Carlie Kay on Facebook and @artbycarliekay on Instagram.
For workshop or exhibit questions, contact NWC Art Program Coordinator, Anne Toner, at anne.toner@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6212.
