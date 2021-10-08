The Park County Animal Shelter is teaming up with Dr. Amy DeFries of Lifetime Small Animal Hospital to pilot a Trap-Neuter-Return program next week to address the overpopulation of community cats in Cody.
“Community cats (also known as feral cats) are outdoor cats that aren’t socialized to people,” said Megan McLean, PCAS Executive Director. “Trap-Neuter-Return is the most humane, effective way to stop the breeding cycle and stabilize the population.”
Recently, McLean spoke to city council members Tuesday night during a work session about establishing a pilot program to deal with the issue.
“This summer we were having to turn people away in dire need of surrendering cats, we realized this is a dire problem, we need to address it now,” she told council members.
Mayor Matt Hall and council members expressed support for the program, as did Police Chief Chuck Baker.
Hall said a similar program had been successful when he lived up in Clark, and he saw firsthand the relative decrease in stray cats.
McLean said a group of volunteers were prepared to assist in capturing and spaying the unknown cats and then returning them to the area to avoid creating a “vacuum for other unowned cats to fill.
She said that previously, residents have captured cats to bring them to the shelter to neutered or spayed and adopted out.
“However, research on this topic shows that removing community cats from cat colonies only creates a vacuum that will soon be filled by nearby cats, who move into use the resources that sustained the cats who were removed,” McLean wrote on her agenda request form. “The cats breed and the area is soon populated again. This is known as the vacuum effect.”
She said local residents had confirmed the issue was indeed happening downtown.
“In recent years, case studies have proven that Trap-Neuter-Return programs are the most humane, effective way to address the overpopulation of community cats,” she wrote. “We have a group of supporters who are passionate about this topic and are willing to help pilot a targeted TNR program in Cody.”
On Friday, shelter staff and volunteers will humanely trap unowned cats on Beck Ave. before transporting them to Lifetime Small Animal Hospital, on Saturday, to get spayed or neutered and vaccinated. While under anesthesia, the cats will also be eartipped--a painless procedure in which the tip of the left ear is removed--to signify they have been part of a TNR program. After recovering from surgery, the cats will be returned to their outdoor homes. Friendly cats and kittens under four months of age may be put up for adoption.
McLean said stray cats older than that are unlikely to ever get adopted, and are well adapted to living outside, something that was common for all cats until the mid 20th century.
“I’ve seen firsthand how TNR changes the lives of community cats and the community as a whole,” said PCAS Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Jackie Hinther.
Hinther helped develop Loudoun Community Cat Coalition in Loudoun, Va., before moving to Cody last year.
TNR has been proven to reduce nuisance complaints over time as intact cats tend to roam, fight with other cats, and yowl.
“TNR is not a quick fix by any means, but it works,” said Hinther.
PCAS is asking residents of Cody who live on or near Beck Ave to refrain from feeding community cats in their neighborhood beginning on Tuesday, so they are easier to trap. Cat owners are also encouraged to keep their cats inside the week of Oct. 11 to prevent them from getting trapped accidentally. PCAS will be canvassing the neighborhood on Tuesday to remind Beck Ave residents about this effort.
To get involved with future TNR efforts or for more information, email Jackie Hinther at outreach@parkcountyanimalshelter.org, or Megan McLean at director@parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.