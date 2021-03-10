Progress is slow but steady when it comes to getting vaccines into the arms of Park County residents. The county moved into tier 1c last week, and since, administered at least 300 more doses, with another near-600 doses scheduled for Thursday.
A new clinic date has also been announced, with Billings Clinic Cody hosting a clinic on March 20.
There have been some challenges getting people to come back for their second dose of the vaccine, with those challenges more prevalent in Powell.
“We’re not sure why that’s happening,” said Park County Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton. “When that happens, we end up at the end of the day scrambling and making phone calls reminding people they’re supposed to get a shot.”
The number of people missing appointments has still been relatively low, but that has led to some people being able to get vaccines on second-dose clinic days, something Crampton said the county prefers not to do because of timing challenges.
The county has also started to focus on vaccinating those in the hospitality industry in preparation for summer and an expected influx of visitors to the area.
“Tourism season is coming and everyone wants it to be a good one,” Crampton said. “The best way to handle that is to have as many people as possible vaccinated so we don’t have to worry.”
The Enterprise reported last week that Campbell County had fully opened their eligibility for the vaccine to anyone 18 and older. Crampton did not know when that would be the case in Park County.
“What you have to remember is that Campbell County is an independent county,” Crampton said. “Their health officers and board can make those decisions. We’re still under the state health department, so we have to follow state health department guidelines. That’s not to say we haven’t been suggesting it.”
Crampton said at the moment the general guideline in the county is anyone age 50 and older, which covers a sizable portion of the county.
According to state data, there were nine active COVID-19 in Park County as of March 9.
