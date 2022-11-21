Dozens of Park County residents — from legislators and county commissioners to curious citizens — packed into the expansive meeting room of the new Wyoming Game and Fish regional office building last week.
Those in attendance at the open house Nov. 15 got their first look at the new facility and had a chance to celebrate the years of effort that went into its creation.
It took a lot of work to get to this point, Cody region wildlife supervisor Dan Smith said, but with the new facility officially open to the public, the future is looking bright.
“We’re proud of this building, and we hope you can be proud of it too,” he said. “We think it will create a lot of efficiencies for us.”
Brian Nesvik, Wyoming Game and Fish director, said the new office was a big upgrade from the previous facility, which was built in 1979. That building, which was leased from Park County, was intended for a maximum of 14 employees, he said, and the Cody region currently employs 26.
“When members of the public would come in to the old office, they were always in a hurry to get out because it was crowded at the front counter,” Nesvik said. “You could only have four or five people at the front counter. It was pretty darn cozy.”
There were other issues as well, said Powell resident and Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioner Ashlee Lundvall. She, like others who visit the local Game and Fish office, is disabled and wheelchair-bound, and she often found the office unable to accommodate her needs and the needs of her disabled friends.
“I could never meet with any of the staff,” Lundvall said. “I could never go to any of the public meetings held in the basement or anything like that. If I needed to meet with somebody, we would have to meet at Rawhide Coffee or somewhere else in town. It was just completely inaccessible.
“So I’m so incredibly thankful to come in this morning and just enjoy being here and not worry about the accessibility part of things.”
Planning on the new facility dates back to 2010, Nesvik said. Over time, the plans evolved to the current 32,500-square-foot facility, which includes office space, a large shop, storage space and spaces for large carnivore and fishery program projects, among other things.
“The Big Horn Basin is known across the state as being a wildlife mecca,” Nesvik said. “It’s one of the treasures in our state. We really felt like our new office should match the tremendous wildlife resources we have here and the tremendous community we have here.”
Nesvik thanked those who had aided Game and Fish throughout the process including the Park County commissioners, local legislators and especially the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, which allocated $9.6 million to the project.
“This is the first major capital construction project our commission has been able to fund completely on their own,” Nesvik said. “… In the past, whenever we needed to build a building, we had to go to the Wyoming Legislature and ask for money. But this was built basically by sportsmen and sportswomen who pay the bills for the Wyoming Game and Fish.
“This did not come from general fund taxpayer money, and I think that’s an accomplishment and an achievement in itself.”
Lundvall, who celebrated her birthday during the open house, said the new facility was her “best birthday present ever” and thanked everyone in the Cody community for their support throughout the project.
“It was a huge team effort, and I think it’s wonderful that the generations to come will be able to enjoy this facility,” she said.
