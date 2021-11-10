MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park asks for public comment on revised Commercial Use Authorization and service-related operating plans that will guide commercial services in the park for the next five years.
The purpose of these revisions is to update the existing CUA and operating plans, last approved in 2013. These revisions would improve the CUA program’s consistency with federal laws, policies and guidelines, and accommodate changing visitor needs and interests. The park would begin operating under this new plan beginning Jan. 1.
The revised plans would affect both existing and potential CUA holders, and includes the following updates:
• Activity-based CUAs: bicycling tours, environmental education tours, skiing/snowshoeing, motorized boating, non-motorized boating, overnight backcountry trips, painting and photography workshops, stream and shoreline fishing, road-based transportation (groups 1-25), wedding and portrait photography and single-session wedding and portrait photography.
• Service-based CUAs: towing and automotive services (RV and RV appliance repair, tire repair, locksmith) and water access (specific to the Yellowstone River in Gardiner, Montana).
• CUA applications are accepted year-round. Applications may be submitted any time during the current operating year of Jan. 1-Dec. 31 (the previous application period was Oct. 1-March 1). Applications for the following operating year will be accepted beginning Oct. 1 of the current year.
• CUA permit application fees cost $300 annually for each activity-based CUA requested (remains unchanged), $150 every two years for a service-based CUA and $100 per Single-session wedding and portrait photography CUA.
• Management fees remain unchanged and include 3%, 4% or 5% of annual gross receipts. Additional fees are not required for service-based or single-session wedding and portrait photography CUAs.
Comments must be received by Nov. 23. Comments may be submitted online at: parkplanning.nps.gov/YELLCUA or by mail. Comments will not be accepted by fax, email or other means. Mail comments to: Compliance Office, Attention: CUA Plan Revisions, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.
Public Comment
Considerations
Bulk comments in any format submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.
Before including your address, phone number, email, or other personal information, be aware that your entire comment – including your personally identifiable information – may be made public at any time. You may ask us to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, but we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.