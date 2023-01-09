A bill being considered by the Wyoming Legislature during the general session beginning Jan. 10 could radically transform nonpartisan municipal elections, including elections for city council and mayoral races.
House Bill 49 — sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee — would create a pilot program providing municipalities with the option to conduct ranked-choice general elections in nonpartisan races if they so choose.
But whether cities will actually opt into the pilot program remains a larger question, said Cody Mayor Matt Hall, who also serves as the president of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.
“I have not heard from any cities in the state that have directly expressed interest in wanting to do this,” Hall said. “That doesn’t mean they don’t exist, but I sure haven’t heard anything.”
Similarly, Hall said there had been few conversations within the city of Cody itself about participating in a potential pilot program.
“I think the voting process we currently have in place functions very well,” Hall said. “It’s a pretty fair system, and I’m not sure there’s a lot of appetite at this time to change it.”
If the state receives buy-in from municipalities on the new pilot program, it could be a test case of a system that is slowly becoming more popular across the country. Ranked-choice voting — also known as instant-runoff voting — is used for state primary, congressional and presidential elections in Alaska and Maine and for local elections in nearly 60 U.S. cities, including New York City, according to the voter reform organization Fairvote.
In Wyoming, the system has already been used by the Wyoming Democratic Party in its 2020 Presidential caucuses, which saw voter participation double from the 2016 caucuses.
Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. If a voter’s first choice doesn’t have enough votes to win, their vote then goes to their second choice, and so on.
The bill, which was approved by the Corporations Committee on an 8-5 vote, divided both legislators and the general public during discussion at the committee’s October meeting. Advocates such as Matthew Germer, a researcher with the nonprofit, nonpartisan research firm R Street Institute, argued the system would provide a better view of how voters really feel about candidates.
“Instant runoff elections are designed to help ensure that the candidates who are elected have the support of the majority of voters,” Germer said. “Similarly, they better reflect how voters actually feel about the candidates. Instant runoff elections remove some of the pressures of what is known as ‘strategic voting’ and instead allow people to vote their consciences, removing the feeling of a binary choice, or having to choose the lesser of two evils.”
Others worried the system would be overly confusing and take away the power of individuals’ votes.
“There is an old English saying that says ‘something is too clever by half,’ and I suspect that applies to these ranked-choice voting systems,” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said. “They do sound intriguing, but from what I’ve seen in practice, I don’t think they work.”
If the bill is approved by the legislature this session, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024 — giving cities enough time to implement it in the 2024 primaries and general election, if they choose to do so.
