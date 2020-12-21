The City of Cody is prepared to move forward on a “quick-fix” for some of the planning and zoning issues raised by council members.
City planner Todd Stowell presented an ordinance revision at a city work session on Dec. 8 that would lessen how many reviews go to the P&Z Board.
The ordinance revision will need three readings for approval, the first of which is scheduled for January.
The language in the revision gives Stowell more authority to approve certain plans submitted to his office without having to send them to the board for review. It does not preclude him from sending plans he thinks the board should see.
“This is an attempt to address at least part of what is perceived to be the issue,” Stowell said.
He said the change would improve the efficiency of both his office and the P&Z board, while also giving some applicants a quicker turnaround on their projects.
Nearly a third of projects that the P&Z board currently signs off on could be handled by city staff if the ordinance is approved.
While the move was made in response to questions raised by departing council president Landon Greer, Greer said the revision is still a ways from what he’d ultimately like to see.
He wants the board to be given less – just what is required by state law – and with better defined regulations.
His biggest concern is still the issue of landscaping, especially outside of the downtown area and entry corridors, and what the board can require of developers.
“Until we have a landscape ordinance and have what’s required in city code, it’s just not clear,” Greer said.
Both he and councilor Glenn Nielson talked about the city needing to think more like the developers and builders they’re working with.
“We should be easy to do business with,” Nielson said. “The harder it is, the less I want to do business with the City of Cody.”
City councilor Jerry Fritz said the city should look at bigger changes in the development process, but they should not be rushed.
Stowell said he could spend the early part of 2021 working on the “heavy load.”
Greer would like more clarity.
“I think the board does a good job with what they’re given,” he said.
P&Z board member Richard Jones said the subjectivity the board deals with is preferable to the alternative.
“Regulations will get out of control the more clarity you want,” he said.
City manager Barry Cook said the laws around development were written with a lot of wiggle room in mind at the time.
(3) comments
It seems that the only qualification to be on the P & Z board is to be unqualified. There needs to be some standards and a vetting process to sift through board candidates, otherwise it's still the same ole' clown show
unqualified board members have been the norm, if it's broken, why fix it?
Boy howdy!!!!
