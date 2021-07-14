The Northwest College Board of Trustees passed another lean budget Monday night on second reading, one that confirms the cutting of some programs to save money.
Current local levy projections have declined 11% for the year. State revenue is estimated to drop by 4.8%. Expenses are projected at $25.6 million.
Soon after, a number of community members spoke up against the trajectory they say the college is moving toward, urging trustees to reverse course.
Mallory Riley said she was speaking up after talking with many people around the community, as well current and former students and faculty.
“There’s been a lot of meetings with community members trying to help Northwest,” she said. “Mostly we feel like we’re being ignored.”
She pointed to a proposal she said a community member had brought to the board about possibly bringing a diesel mechanic program to the college. Riley said college staff canceled the meeting just before it was to happen and didn’t inform the community member.
She said she was putting together a nonprofit economic development group that could work to bring opportunities like that back to the school and help it get back on track.
In general, those who spoke were frustrated with the college making such deep cuts to programs. The college has been responding to continued declines in state funding.
Another community member pointed to the steep decline in enrollment NWC has seen in the last 10 years, which she said was a bigger loss percentage-wise, at more than a 40% drop, than any other state community college.
Board chair Mark Wurzel said the issues brought up would be discussed in future meetings. But the cuts made by NWC are part of a trend in the state due to the economic hit made by the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the University of Wyoming announced it was making dozens of cuts to teaching positions and programs due to the budget crunch.
In April, NWC trustees made a number of cuts to prepare for the passage of the 2021-22 budget. The cuts shrink an already reduced faculty even more. Five faculty members were laid off, while another six support staff were let go. One part-time instructional and four full-time positions were not filled. A total of 10 faculty positions (including one part-time position) were cut in music, animal science, biology, English, education, math, communication and anthropology departments.
As he had during the April decision, board member John Housel was the lone voice opposed to the budget.
The one change from the first vote in June was actually a positive one, as interim president Lisa Watson told board members the college would hold off on having employees pay an extra 3% into their retirement that had previously been paid by the college. For this budget year state funds will cover the more than $200,000 in costs.
Watson said that means employees will at least stay at the same salary as last year, which was important as the City of Powell, Powell School District and other entities had all given employees raises.
Current student Jamie Jordan said some of the professors and teachers who had their positions cut had been instrumental in her being near to graduation.
“I feel blessed by NWC, but sad that some of the professors who helped me are not there anymore,” she said. “It hurts my heart.”
