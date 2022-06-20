During one fall at his tribe’s Green River camp a long time ago, a grandfather decided to transport his sick grandson into the land that would become Yellowstone National Park, where he hoped to cure the boy. The elder put the child on a travois, attached it to a horse and rode north.
“There he doctored his grandson,” selecting medicinal plants from among 50 varieties, John Washakie, an Eastern Shoshone, related. Over the winter, the grandfather bathed the boy in hot springs and fed him, and “the boy slowly regained his health, all due to the resources available in the Yellowstone area. So you can see our connection to the Park, what it meant to us, a place of healing.”
Washakie, of Fort Washakie, explained that as a youth, when there were no television or other distractions in the evenings, his family would tell stories. He shared the tale of the grandfather and grandson during the University of Wyoming’s 150th Anniversary Symposium about Yellowstone last month in Cody.
One topic involved two panels that addressed two related issues, delineating tribal associations with the Park and building relationships between Indigenous groups and the Park. At least 27 tribes have connections to Yellowstone, according to the National Park Service.
While developing “pathways will be complicated” but “essential to any future plans,” Park superintendent Cam Sholly said he’ll work on tribal collaboration for the next 12 to 20 months. In the meantime, he noted two current, collaborative projects: the bison transfers from Park herds to tribes and the Tribal Heritage Center located this summer at Old Faithful, where visitors can see the work of Native American artists and scholars and also listen to presentations.
Several panelists explored tribal connections to the Park’s region. William C’Hair, a Northern Arapahoe tribal elder, said that a long time ago, the Arapahoe used the area as a refrigerator for meat as well as a source for tipi poles. They held the area in high esteem, as a sacred place with abundant medicinal plants.
“This was our pharmacy,” he said. According to his elders, there was little disease before Europeans arrived, bringing illnesses for which they had no antibodies and which killed or weakened nine out of 10.
“Yellowstone is considered our creation area,” Washakie said about his tribe’s connection to Yellowstone. “This is where we came from. The Park is our spiritual and cultural land base. A hundred and fifty years is a short moment for us. We’ve been here for centuries.”
The establishment of the Park, with its privatization and boundaries, stripped historic knowledge from Indigenous People, said Hunter Old Elk, Crow and Yakama. She’s the assistant curator of the Plains Indian Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Old Elk said it’s time for tribes to reclaim their narratives and for the National Park Service and U.S. Government to deal with the various tribes and their beliefs.
“We all have histories here,” said Joyce Tatsey Spoonhunter of the Blackfeet Nation, who added that Park officials need to learn about its pre-1872 history. The tribes, C’Hair added, should use Yellowstone to educate their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Let us share our oral histories. Respectfully bring us in,” Spoonhunter said. “Let us invite you into our lands.”
Cooperative management between the Park and Indigenous People is possible through various laws, but no one size fits every tribe, observed Autumn Bernhardt, Lakota. She’s an associate professor at Colorado State University and an environmental lawyer. By devising cooperative ways to work with the tribes, she said, “Yellowstone National Park can set a precedent for the nation and the world.”
