A Northwest College student was charged March 23 with delivering and distributing narcotics after he allegedly sold marijuana joints to other students.
If convicted, Caleb A. Cannon, 20, could face up to 10 years in prison and have to pay a $10,000 maximum fine.
His case was transferred to Park County District Court on March 30, where he was arraigned May 5.
Powell Police Officer David Salters initially responded to Northwest College at around 10 a.m. on March 23 to investigate a narcotics complaint from a campus security officer, the affidavit said.
The day before, on March 22, a campus security officer had reported to the Powell Police Department he was concerned about the sale and use of marijuana at the college, the affidavit said.
On March 23, the campus security officer showed Salters screen shots of a SnapChat account which he had obtained from a residential advisor at the college, the affidavit said.
“I observed several SnapChat photographs advertising the sale of marijuana,” Salters wrote in the affidavit. “There were comments stating that the marijuana was from Washington state, [was] real THC [and the person was] selling ‘nug’ or up to 1/4 an ounce.”
According to the affidavit, one photograph showed a “large amount of marijuana” while a second one showed a marijuana grinder, small bag of marijuana and a rolled joint, the affidavit said.
The residential adviser told Salters the SnapChat account advertising the marijuana belonged to Cannon, the affidavit said.
Salters then obtained a search warrant for Cannon’s dorm room.
“During the execution of the search warrant, I learned that Caleb Cannon was currently sharing a dorm room with his girlfriend,” the affidavit said.
After finding a “minimal amount” of Cannon’s belongings in his dorm, Salters went to the dorm room of Cannon’s girlfriend to attempt to make contact with him there, the affidavit said.
Before Salters arrived, a campus security officer had attempted to make contact with Cannon and his girlfriend.
In doing so, he said he saw two glass bongs in the girlfriend’s dorm, the affidavit said.
Upon making contact with Cannon and his girlfriend, Salters asked them to step into the hallway, where he advised them of their rights, the affidavit said.
When questioned about the sale and use of the marijuana, Cannon told Salters he had “purchased the marijuana from Washington state and brought the marijuana to Powell,” the affidavit said.
“Cannon stated he was selling the marijuana to other college students in the form of pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes known as joints,” the affidavit continued.
Salters then obtained consent from Cannon and his girlfriend to search her dorm room, the affidavit said.
During the search, Salters found a glass jar with a green leafy substance, which weighed approximately 16.8 grams, the affidavit said.
He also found three pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, 15 empty rolling papers and two other packs of rolling papers, the affidavit said.
A vape device with liquid THC, two glass bongs and two smoking pipes were also found, the affidavit said.
All items were seized, and Cannon was arrested and taken to the Powell Police Department, the affidavit said.
Once at PPD, Salters attempted to ask Cannon more questions about who he had sold the marijuana to and how much he had sold.
However, Cannon “declined to answer any further questions,” the affidavit said.
Salters also interviewed Cannon’s girlfriend, who said she was with Cannon when he purchased the marijuana in Washington.
She further “stated that she was aware of Cannon selling the marijuana and storing the marijuana in her room,” the affidavit said.
And she told Salters she had been with Cannon on March 21 and 22 when he sold some of the marijuana, the affidavit said.
Cannon faces further proceedings in Park County District Court.
