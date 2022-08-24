The Cody School District is currently working to get a crossing guard for the temporary crosswalk at the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and Freedom Street, which was installed last week.
“They may also be doing some utilization of existing staff to get a crossing guard out there,” city public works director Phillip Bowman said during the Aug. 24 city council work session. “But they do have a goal and are committed to trying to provide a crossing guard at the Freedom Street crosswalk.”
The district has adjusted the Cody Middle School start time to 8:15 a.m. and is running an additional bus route for the middle school students who live on the north side of Big Horn Avenue.
“The later start time should create a 15-minute gap which may help distribute traffic at Cody Middle School,” said Stefanie Bell, member of the Urban Systems and Traffic Committee and school board member, in last week’s WYDOT press release.
In an interview with the Cody Enterprise, Bell said she hopes that a traffic light will be installed at Freedom Street.
“There are many of us who would just really love to see a traffic signal at Freedom and Big Horn,” Bell said. “[But] there are all of the rules and regulations about what kind of traffic and pedestrian usage is required for a stoplight or even a crosswalk.”
In conversations with Stantec, the traffic consultant working on the Big Horn Corridor Study, Bell said she was told there would have to be 100 pedestrians crossing that crosswalk within a peak hour to warrant a stoplight.
“Big Horn is a very, very busy corridor and the information that the committee receives is that even with the kind of traffic that we see, it doesn’t meet their criteria,” Bell said.
Bowman told the city council that WYDOT was working on putting in a third flashing beacon sign at the crosswalk median.
Data collection will also begin towards the end of September.
“The goal was to have this installation in for about two or three weeks to allow traffic to reestablish and pedestrian habits to form and then start doing some [data] collecting within the third or fourth week of September,” Bowman said at the work session.
Within the first week of the installation, Bowman said the city has already gotten feedback, with reports of vehicles making U-turns in private businesses and on private roads to avoid the traffic control devices.
“The city attorney and chief of police said there are allowances in state statute and city code for making U-turns at intersections,” Bowman said. “But it is not allowable in state code to use private access roads for turns to avoid traffic control devices.”
“That is an additional message that we can offer,” Bowman added, “in trying to discourage the use of private businesses and access driveways for those U-turns.”
Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker commented on the violations.
“It’s very difficult to be there when those violations occur, but we are doing high visibility patrols,” he said. “Once the driving patterns are developed by individual drivers, you will see less and less violations.”
Bowman added that there will be a public input meeting sometime in September or October, when the public can provide feedback on the temporary crosswalk.
