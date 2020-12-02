Park County’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% for October, continuing a trend of improvement after an April spike due to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.
That rate is only .6% above last October’s rate, matching the county’s rebound after posting a 9.5% unemployment rate in April, when the state began putting restrictions on businesses in the interest of public health.
The county’s rate is below the state average of 5% (5.5% seasonally adjusted).
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 6.1% in September to 5.5% in October. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased in each of the past six months and is much lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 6.9%. Despite several months of decreases, Wyoming’s unemployment rate remains higher than its October 2019 level of 3.7%.
From September to October, unemployment rates fell in most counties. The largest decreases were seen in Natrona County (down from 8.9% to 7.8%), Sweetwater County (down from 6.9% to 6.0%), Washakie County (down from 4.7% to 3.9%), and Uinta County (down from 6.3% to 5.5%). Unemployment increased slightly in Teton County (up from 4.2% to 4.4%) and Niobrara County (up from 3.4% to 3.6%). Teton County’s unemployment rate often increases in October as the summer tourist season winds down.
From October 2019 to October 2020, unemployment rates rose in 22 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. The largest increases occurred in areas of the state that are highly dependent on the energy sector. Natrona County’s jobless rate rose from 3.8% to 7.8%, Campbell County’s rate rose from 3.5% to 6.4%, and Converse County’s rate rose from 2.7% to 5.3%. In contrast, Goshen County’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, and unemployment rose only slightly in Albany (up from 2.8% to 2.9%) and Big Horn (up from 3.6% to 3.8%) counties.
In October, the highest unemployment rates were reported in Natrona County at 7.8%, Campbell County at 6.4%, and Sweetwater County at 6.0%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Albany County at 2.9%, Weston County at 3.3%, and Crook and Carbon counties, both at 3.5%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.