Veterans

Eastside School student council member Addi Fetter, 8, gives U.S. Marine Corps veteran Richard Jacobs a pecan pie at Big Horn Cinemas on Wednesday.

 LAUREN MODLER

Eastside School student council member Addi Fetter, 8, gives U.S. Marine Corps veteran Richard Jacobs a pecan pie at Big Horn Cinemas on Wednesday.

(1) comment

Freecitizen

This is a heartwarming photo. It will be remembered by both folks for a long time to come. For one, as a pleasant remembrance for his service and for the other a moment in character-building and learning about gratitude. Kudos to the Enterprise for this photo.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.