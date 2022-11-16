It was a new world for Helias Gifford, 1 and half years old, as he roamed around his new home on New Hope Drive on Friday, Nov. 11.
It was a home built through Mountain Spirit Habitat for Humanity, an organization committed to eliminating substandard and poverty housing in Park County, according to its website.
Helias fumbled with light switches, opened up cabinets, touched the freshly painted walls and peered upwards at the new appliances, as Habitat for Humanity volunteers, neighbors, friends and family came out to celebrate the Giffords’ new abode with a home dedication ceremony.
Helias’ parents, Shianne and Nathan Gifford, applied for the house through Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program, whereby individuals and families who may not qualify for a traditional mortgage can still own a home, according to its website.
Before applying, the Giffords didn’t think it was possible to live in Cody, but they had a dream to one day have a bigger family.
“Building a home where we can raise a family in Cody was a dream of ours,” Shianne and Nathan Gifford said.
Their new house is an upgrade from their two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment. They now have four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“It’s a dream come true,” Shianne said during the home dedication ceremony.
The Habitat for Humanity homes are not free, however. Each family or individual who partners with the organization makes payments on their home.
The Giffords made a one-time $500 down payment, and will pay $899 each month for their home. But it is a payment with 0% interest, which allows them to save nearly $297,000 over the life of the loan, Nikki Hoellwarth of Habitat for Humanity said during the ceremony.
The house was built by Feels Like Home LLC, with the help of numerous Habitat for Humanity volunteers.
“The homes we live in should give us peace,” Hoellwarth said during the ceremony. “But, for many, affordable housing is just a dream.
“Today, we’re making the Giffords’ dream of home ownership come true.”
For Hoellwarth, the Giffords were a “perfect” selection under the home ownership program.
“We have worked with the Giffords for two years,” Hoellwarth said.
Due to the Covid pandemic and shortages, the schedule for completion of the home changed frequently.
“[But] they were very flexible with timing and decisions,” she said. “They just went with it when we were thrown curve balls.”
Come Nov. 21, the Giffords will officially own their own home.
Shianne said they will start moving all of their things to the new house next week.
“I call it a gift,” Hoellwarth said. “It gives them a sense of ownership [and] pride ... and they totally deserve it.”
For more information about Mountain Spirit Habitat for Humanity, visit mountainspirithabitat.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.