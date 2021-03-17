Tuesday morning the Super Bowl was filled with the sounds of balls rolling and pins tumbling.
Heart Mountain Academy students and teachers were there to celebrate the end of the second trimester, but the event also had a deeper meaning.
March 16 of last year was the day Cody schools shut down. Students faced many challenges during COVID-19 and are still recovering.
Before the bowling event the students wrote down words that described how they felt during the school closure last spring. As they bowled, each pin represented those words.
“It was definitely a lot of fun, sophomore Gabbie Richardson said. “We got to twist it into a positive thing.”
When school shut down last year, Richardson, who was then a student at Cody High School, said her grades immediately began to slide.
“I was under the impression it would last a month,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons my grades dropped was because I thought I could just catch back up when we got back to school.”
A self-described loner, Richardson said she had just begun to make some friends when school closed.
“I felt like I had nobody and I missed everyone,” she said.
She made the switch to HMA this year and said it feels like a family.
“I have a lot more in common because everyone is similar to me,” Richardson said.
Junior Orrin Gorham said he felt like life shut down when school closed.
“I’m an introvert and school is where I make friends and talk to people,” he said. “I could care less about school and grades, but I don’t like being alone.”
Gorham kept up as best he could when classes went online but struggled.
“I’m an in-person learner and need special attention which you can’t get from a computer,” he said. “My grades started slipping.”
He said things have gotten much better since school opened again in the fall, although he doesn’t enjoy wearing masks.
“My grades have gotten better and things are starting to get back to what it was before,” he said.
Junior Austin Dunks said he enjoyed being around people again when school started again in the fall.
“It was nice to have fun and actually learn stuff,” he said. “I didn’t learn anything in the spring, only what I could teach myself.”
It was much harder for him to stay motivated with online classes.
“In some I wanted to slack off,” he said. “It was hard to work at home, but there also was nothing else to do because I couldn’t leave.”
Dunks said wearing a mask has gotten old, but if wearing one means events like prom and graduation could happen he’ll keep wearing it. He’s looking forward to things getting back to normal.
“As soon as we get the mask off I’ll be satisfied,” he said.
Senior Tyler Cramer said he’s enjoyed being around his family and friends as things have improved.
“In the spring I spent a lot of time away from family and friends,” he said. “It was a low time.”
He said online learning was a challenge because if he needed help he felt like it wasn’t there. Since school reopened things have gotten better.
“Learning is a better experience and a more hands-on experience,” Cramer said.
Sophomore Sara Murray said she was excited when school first shut down because she thought it would just be an extended spring break.
“As it progressed I felt the total opposite,” she added. “It was extremely hard. I had no motivation to do school work and did not have help with questions I had. I don’t think I learned anything during that time.”
Murray started the school year at Cody High School but struggled to readjust and made the decision to transfer to HMA after the first trimester. She was one of nine students to do so.
“At first I had a really hard time at the high school because I’ve struggled with mental health issues and making friends,” she said. “As soon as I got to HMA it got much better.”
Now she’s looking forward to being able to travel again as restrictions loosen.
“It takes time,” she said. “We’ve got to be patient.”
Principal Beth Blatt said the students and teachers at HMA are overcoming the pandemic together.
“Our students are resilient,” she said. “We are striking these pandemic effects out of our lives and working to overcome obstacles.”
