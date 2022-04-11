Crack sealing is scheduled to resume next week north of Cody on WYO 120.
The WYO 120 crack sealing will occur near the Montana state line between mileposts 118.5 and 137.53.
Prime contractor for the crack sealing work is Z&Z Seal Coating of Billings, Mont.
The $399,000 contract is taking place in Big Horn and Park counties.
“Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during crack sealing operations,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. “Please slow down so work crews can safely complete this important road maintenance work.”
Contract completion date is April 30.
