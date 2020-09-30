A local conservation group, with state help, turned severe flooding into an opportunity to build better infrastructure at a popular fishing spot and recreation area.
A new parking lot outside West Newton Lake northwest of Cody was recently completed that will be free from flooding risks, barring a catastrophic rainfall event.
“Then we’ll have bigger problems,” said retired G&F fisheries coordinator and Trout Unlimited member Steve Yekel.
The project came about after flooding covered the boat ramps, casting docks, a parking lot and picnic tables at the Newton Lakes in 2019.
Even though lake levels have lowered since that event and the lakes are no longer connected, Kathy Crofts, president of the East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited, said annual precipitation was nearly 40% higher from 2010-2020 than it was during the previous decade. This was bolstered by a historically wet 2019 spring. A wood, handicap-access ramp installed only about five years ago also fell victim to the watery depths.
She said it was all part of the indication it was time to move.
“It’s to reduce parking conflicts and people getting stuck in the mud,” Crofts said. “This way, it’s protected forever.”
East Yellowstone Chapter, the Park County Parks and Recreation Board and Trout Unlimited teamed up with Wyoming Game and Fish on the $30,000 project to build a major dirt parking lot. Trout Unlimited and the board paid for about half of the project, while the Cody Anglers Group also assisted with planning.
“This is the big project we’ve been working on,” said Crofts.
Brad Sorensen, G&F habitat and access supervisor, said collaboration on projects like these will be critical to infrastructure development moving forward.
“Our budget keeps taking more and more of a hit,” he said.
The parking lot includes wooden fencing surrounding it, two outhouses, and a boat launch trail leading to West Newton.
In 2019, for the first time since 1984, the waters of West Newton flowed into the adjacent East Newton Lake. A gravel infiltration barrier preventing fish in each lake from swimming between the bodies of water was beefed up with the help of Trout Unlimited. The barrier is designed to halt goldfish from moving to East Newton and lake chub from moving to West Newton.
While cutthroat trout and goldfish populate West, East Newton is a specially protected lake with brown, rainbow, cutthroat and tiger trout calling it home, with catch-and-release mandated for all fishing taking place there.
Sorensen said the flooded road will be fixed if water recedes.
