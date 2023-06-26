The city of Cody’s storm drainage master plan has officially entered into its second phase of hydrological and hydraulic modeling, which will be used to develop a model outlining deficiencies in the city’s storm drainage system.
The project was approved by the city council last year in order to improve the city’s drainage system and determine future storm drainage rates.
City Public Works Director Phillip Bowman, along with representatives from Bowen, Collins and Associates, and Engineering Associates, presented a storm drainage master plan update during the council’s June 13 work session. Once the second phase of the plan is completed, a list of capital improvement projects will be created, as will a study to update the storm drainage rates, Cameron Jenkins of Bowen, Collins and Associates said.
Bowman said the group is currently working on developing a storm drainage page on the city’s website, where citizens can report areas where they’ve seen flooding in Cody. On the site, residents will also be able to find information on historic rainfall events occurring in the city. He said, although the site is not live yet, it should be finalized within the next few weeks.
“We will be developing a comprehensive model for Cody, and we’ve already started putting it together,” Jenkins said. “When we develop these models we like to compare them to what is being seen in the real world.
“And so we want to collect that information, identify those areas of potential flooding and then we calibrate it based on those comments from the public to make sure that what our model is showing is consistent with what’s been seen out in the real world.”
Jenkins said it will take approximately three months for the storm drainage model to be developed.Bowman added the storm drainage rate study would be completed so any capital improvement projects identified for the system can be funded.
“We anticipate that there’s probably somewhere in the range of $20 million or more of capital projects that will be [needed] over a 10 to 15 year period,” he said. “So simple math says that we need to be generating somewhere between $1 to $2 million in revenue on our user rates on the storm drainage utility.”
Bowman said the city is currently generating only $600,000 of revenue per year based on the current $5 a month storm drainage rate.
The study should include southfork subdivisions,like valley view no curbs no side walks no storm drains,yet we are still charged the 5.00 fee sounds a little crazy and unwarranted so how about that plan Mr.Matt Hall good on.
