A service that provides Wyoming residents with emergency air ambulance care has been restored due to a change in state law.
AirMedCare Network is once again offering memberships in Wyoming. Advocates for this type of service see it as significant in a state where there are long stretches between cities and many miles of public land access.
Three Park County legislators and AirMedCare officials gathered at Yellowstone Regional Airport on April 22 to celebrate the reinstatement of member services that will help countless people recreate and travel within the state without the risk of spending tens of thousands of dollars if an emergency arises.
AirMedCare’s air ambulance memberships guarantee members flown by one of its providers will not incur any out-of-pocket expenses for lifesaving air medical transport.
Due to a law passed in the state legislature in spring 2020, AirMedCare announced it would immediately cease selling air ambulance memberships in Wyoming following a Wyoming Department of Insurance’s pronouncement. It said air ambulance providers would no longer be permitted to sell memberships to residents unless they become licensed disability insurers, a move Marc Kilman-Burnam, director of government relations for AirMedCare, said would have cost the company millions of dollars. The law only allowed companies to offer membership plans as long as they met Wyoming Department of Insurance standards.
The legislation was intended to expand air ambulance service to more people by allowing Medicaid payments.
“It’s not the government’s job to provide insurance for the citizens of the U.S.,” said Nina Webber, a Cody resident and chairperson of the Republican Party National Committee of Wyoming, at the event.
When legislation made the service no longer able to be offered in the state, Webber and state legislators started getting involved after receiving many calls from local constituents who had complained about the loss of service.
“A lot of people stepped up and helped,” said Kilman-Burman.
In 2021, the Legislature repealed the disability insurance requirement upon major lobbying from Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) and other legislators, which led to AirMedCare’s making the business decision to start selling memberships in Wyoming again.
Webber said even when the law was repealed, there was still significant bureaucratic red tape AirMedCare had to overcome to resume services, which led to the more than year delay before it started business back up in Wyoming.
“The state insurance commission said, ‘We don’t like that,’” Laursen said of the law change.
AirMed, which has two helicopters and three airplanes in the local area, partners with Guardian Flight to offer its services. Guardian Flight Base Manager Joshua Campbell said all they need is a 100x100-foot space to land, giving the emergency medical staff great flexibility for rescuing victims. Lead Guardian pilot Kevin Winters said this still was enough for rescuing the victim of a bear attack victim, which required their staff to hike in 1.5 miles from the landing spot to reach them.
Since starting back up on April 1, there have been about 10,000 people who have signed up for memberships, said Kilman-Burnam, who compared the fee to a gym membership. The first of these people to sign back up was Laursen, who said the insurance costs him about $85 a year.
“The nightmare has been going since 2019,” Laursen said.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) said her infant child was saved by air ambulance services. As someone who, like many Wyoming residents, frequently travels into the backcountry, she said the restoration of air service is critical to “our way of life.”
