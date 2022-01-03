GILLETTE (WNE) – As of Jan. 1, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails will begin collecting sales and lodging taxes to comply with state law.
Tax rates vary by county and will be collected on fees for overnight camping, annual camping permits, reservations, and overnight rental facilities such as cabins, lodges, yurts and treehouses.
Sales and lodging taxes help fund state and county government operating budgets as well as tourism efforts statewide. Past projects that have been supported have included aquifer protection, road maintenance, county library expansions and support of local government.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks Headquarters by phone at (307) 777-6323, by email at state.parks.parks@wyo.gov, or visit its website at wyoparks.wyo.gov/.
